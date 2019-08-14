FOREX-Yen climbs as U.S. recession gauge flashes red

Shutterstock photo





* Inverted US yield curve sends Japanese yen to day's high

* Chinese yuan weak after one-week jump the day before

By Olga Cotaga

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen jumped to theday's high on Wednesday as the United States bond yield curveinverted for the first time since 2007 as investors, gripped byworries of a looming global recession, fled to the safety ofperceived safe-haven assets.

An inversion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve -- whenshort-dated bond yields fall more than their longer-datedcounterparts-- is considered as a classic recession warning andthe drop in bond yields sent a chill through global marketsafter concerns of a U.S.-China trade dispute receded somewhat.

The yen, which was already trading stronger on the day,received a further boost and headed towards a near 1-1/2 yearhigh versus the U.S. dollar.

"What this (yield curve inversion) means is that markets aresignalling that central banks are running out of options. Awayfrom the headlines on the trade war, it points to a biggerbroader picture of major industrial economies such as China andGermany haemorrhaging growth," said Stephen Gallo, European headof forex strategy at BMO.

Data on Wednesday showed that the Chinese economy continuedto slow. Industrial output rose in July at the slowest pace inmore than 17 years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24U02P Elsewhere, slumping exportssent Germany's economy into reverse in the secondquarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A1D1

The Japanese currency strengthened to 106.12 versus thedollar JPY=EBS , its highest on Wednesday, up 0.6% on the day.

Overnight, it had fallen to a one-week low after U.S.President Donald Trump backed off his Sept. 1 deadline forimposing 10% tariffs on remaining Chinese imports, delayingduties on cellphones, laptops and other consumer goods. Theannouncement came after renewed trade discussions between U.S.and Chinese officials.

China's offshore yuan gave up some of its earlier gains onWednesday as weaker-than-expected economic data tempered theoptimism generated by the U.S. decision to delay tariffs.

The fall in the yuan and the rise in yen mirrored analysts'views that the delay in tariffs, although encouraging, wasn'teven close to resolving the U.S.-China trade war.

"No one really believes this is a firm step towards a deal"between the United States and China, said Neil Mellor, seniorforex strategist at BNY Mellon.

"The market's already moved on...and longer term the yuanwill continue to weaken," Mellor said.

The offshore yuan had jumped to a one-week high against thedollar on Tuesday after the tariff delay, but it fell back 0.4%against the dollar to 7.0396 CNH=EBS , still more than seven tothe dollar, the level it reached last week when the 10% tariffswere announced.

China fixed the onshore yuan at 7.03, "the only sign so farof China making any concessions" to the United States, saidEsther Reichelt, an analyst at Commerzbank.

Elsewhere, major currencies were little changed. The dollarindex, which is down around 1% since the start of August, wasflat around 97.7 .DXY despite the yield curve inverting.

Same goes for the euro, which was flat at $1.1180EUR=EBS after first estimate of second-quarter eurozone gross domesticproduct showed growth in the euro area remained stable asquarter-on-quarter GDP rose 0.2% as expected.

Sterling was slightly higher against the dollar and theeuro, last by 0.2% at $1.2087 and 92.49 pence versus the commoncurrency GBP=D3EURGBP=D3 , even though inflation in Britainwas 2.1% in July, above Bank of England's target.

However, current levels in sterling suggest investors aren'twilling to take the British currency away from the deep lows itreached last week.

