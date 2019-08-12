FOREX-Yen buoyed by China jitters; sterling under water

Shutterstock photo





(Updates prices throughout)

By Wayne Cole and Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The dollar remained on thedefensive against the safe-haven yen on Monday as the Sino-U.S.trade dispute looked set to drag on with no settlement in sight,while holidays in Japan and Singapore made for very thintrading.

Goldman Sachs over the weekend cut its forecast for U.S.economic growth, warning that a trade deal was unlikely beforethe 2020 presidential election and that the risks of a recessionwere increasing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N257086

"Overall, we have increased our estimate of the growthimpact of the trade war," the bank said in a note.

National Australia Bank downgraded its estimates for a rangeof major currencies as it now expects "nothing positive willhappen" on the trade front at least through early 2020.

It expects the greenback to broadly hold firm in the face ofpolicy easings by other major central banks while Aussie AUD=D3 , kiwi NZD=D3 and euro EUR= are seen on a slipperyslope.

On Monday, the dollar was a shade weaker at 7.0925 yuan inoffshore trade CNH= after the Chinese central bank's dailyfixing CNY=PBOC came in firmer than market expectations.

That helped allay some fears that Beijing would use itscurrency as a weapon in its trade war with the United States.

A week ago, China let its currency slip to weaker than 7 tothe dollar for the first time since 2008, which some saw as anoffset to U.S. tariffs. The change pressured emerging marketcurrencies across Asia and boosted the yen.

All eyes will be on Chinese figures on July retail sales andindustrial output due Wednesday to gauge the impact of thelong-running tussle with the United States on domestic activity.

Market attention will also be on the U.S. Federal Reserveannual symposium at Jackson Hole later in the week, whereinvestors hope to get some clarity on the future path ofinterest rates. Markets are expecting nearly 100 basis points ofcut from the Fed by next year. FEDWATCH

The greenback eased against the yen to 105.40 JPY= to staynear a seven-month low of 105.25 hit on Friday. The dollar washardly alone, with the euro down at 118.16 yenEURJPY= andnear its lowest since April 2017.

Likewise, sterling had sunk to depths not visited since 2016 at 126.69 yenGBPJPY= having shed over eight yen inlittle more than two weeks.

The pound struck a two-year trough on the dollar on Fridayafter data showed the UK economy unexpectedly contracted in thesecond quarter, only adding to the bearishness over Brexit andthe chance of a no-deal exit. GBP/

Sterling was last at $1.2020GBP= and eyeing support at$1.1979, which marks a low from January 2017.

The Telegraph reported Labour MPs had been told to cancelall travel in early September in anticipation of Jeremy Corbyntabling a motion of no confidence in the government. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2570IC

The euro was a shade firmer on the dollar at $1.1207EUR= ,bound between resistance at $1.1249 and support at $1.1175.

Politics remained a drag with the prospect of snap electionsin Italy up in the air as opposition built to League chiefMatteo Salvini's plans for a vote. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2570G7

Another hurdle will be Germany's gross domestic productfigures on Wednesday where a contraction is a real risk given asteep drop in factory output in June. (Reporting by Wayne Cole and Swati Pandey; Editing by SamHolmes and Richard Borsuk) ((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9321 8162; ReutersMessaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))