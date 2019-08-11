FOREX-Yen buoyed by China jitters; sterling under water

Shutterstock photo





By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The dollar remained on thedefensive against the safe-haven yen on Monday as the Sino-U.S.trade dispute looked set to drag on with no settlement in sight,while holidays in Japan and Singapore made for very thintrading.

Confusion still lingered after U.S. President Donald Trumpon Friday said he was not ready to make a deal with China andeven called a September round of trade talks into question. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2550IS

"Overall, we have increased our estimate of the growthimpact of the trade war," the bank said in a note.

All eyes will be on Chinese figures on retail sales andindustrial output due Wednesday to gauge the impact of thelong-running tussle on domestic activity.

Beijing has allowed its yuan to ease in recent weeks as anoffset to the tariffs, pressuring emerging market currenciesacross Asia and boosting the yen.

The dollar edged up to 7.1034 yuan in offshore trade CNH= early on Monday as investors waited to see where the Chinesecentral bank would chose to fix it CNY=PBOC .

The dollar went the other way against the yen, easing to105.40 JPY= after hitting a seven-month low around 105.25 onFriday. The dollar was hardly alone, with the euro down at118.16 yen EURJPY= and near its lowest since April 2017.

Likewise, sterling had sunk to depths not visited since 2016 at 126.69 yenGBPJPY= having shed over eight yen inlittle more than two weeks.

The pound struck a two-year trough on the dollar on Fridayafter data showed the UK economy unexpectedly contracted in thesecond quarter, only adding to the bearishness over Brexit andthe chance of a no-deal exit. GBP/

Sterling was last at $1.2020GBP= and eyeing support at$1.1979, which marks a low from January 2017.

The Telegraph reported Labour MPs had been told to cancelall travel in early September in anticipation of Jeremy Corbyntabling a motion of no confidence in the government. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2570IC

The euro was steady on the dollar at $1.1200EUR= , boundbetween resistance at $1.1249 and support at $1.1175.

Politics remained a drag with the prospect of snap electionsin Italy up in the air as opposition built to League chiefMatteo Salvini's plans for a vote. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2570G7

Another hurdle will be Germany's gross domestic productfigures on Wednesday where a contraction is a real risk given asteep drop in factory output in June. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9321 8162; ReutersMessaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))