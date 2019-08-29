FOREX-Yen backpedals on hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tensions

Shutterstock photo





By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm against theyen on Friday, as comments from Beijing sparked renewed hopesthat China and the United States could get full-fledgednegotiations back on track to resolve their protracted tradedispute.

The U.S. currency was also supported by investors' month-endrebalancing needs, which has helped lift the dollar index to its highest level in a month.

The dollar index =USD rose to as high as 98.554 onThursday, a top last seen on Aug. 1, and last stood at 98.439.

Against the yen, the greenback traded at 106.53 yenJPY= ,flat from late U.S. levels and up 1.1% on the week.

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday Beijing andWashington were discussing the next round of face-to-face talksscheduled for September.

U.S. President Donald Trump said some discussions weretaking place on Thursday, ahead of a looming deadline foradditional U.S. tariffs on Sept. 1. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

The signs of talks were enough to mitigate worries about afurther escalation in bilateral tensions, which intensified lastweek after both countries imposed additional tariffs on eachother's goods late last week.

Yet, political risks from UK to Hong Kong and the MiddleEast added to the risks for the global economy and kept manyinvestors on edge.

Despite the dollar's latest rebound against the yen, theU.S. currency is still down 2.1% on month.

"There are so many geopolitical risk factors now. Not tomention U.S.-China trade conflicts, we have Brexit, Hong Kongand the Middle East. So we should expect the yen to jump fromtime to time," said Minori Uchida, chief currency analyst atMUFG Bank.

The Australian dollar, often seen as a proxy bet on theChinese economy, stood at $0.67295AUD=D4 , just about a halfcent above its 10-year low of $0.66775 hit on Aug. 7.

The euro was little changed at $1.1058EUR= , having hit afour-week low of $1.1042 in the previous session, hurt by asluggish euro zone economy and likely monetary easing from theEuropean Central Bank (ECB) next month.

Christine Lagarde, the ECB's next president, said onThursday the bank still has room to cut interest rates ifneeded, although this may pose financial stability risk. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P597

German inflation slowed in August and unemployment rose,data showed on Thursday, adding to signs that Europe's largesteconomy is running out of steam and cementing expectations of anew ECB stimulus package next month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P33V

Sterling traded at $1.2183GBP=D4 , on course to post itsfirst weekly loss in three weeks on growing worries about ano-deal Brexit at the end of October.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suspended parliamentfor more than a month to dodge a possible no-confidence vote andtake Britain out of the European Union on theOct. 31 deadline. (Reporting by Hideyuki SanoEditing by Shri Navaratnam) ((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1827;))

