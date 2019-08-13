FOREX-Yen and dollar rise as investors seek safety

Shutterstock photo





* Argentina selloff, Hong Kong protests rattle markets

* Analysts predict more yen strength in months ahead

* Euro weakens after gloomy German sentiment reading

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen remained nearseven-month highs on Tuesday and the U.S. dollar supported, asinvestors unnerved by the Sino-U.S. trade war, protests in HongKong and a crash in Argentina's peso currency sought safety.

The euro briefly extended an earlier decline after a surveyshowed German sentiment deteriorated more than expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N251013

Investors have flocked to the yen amid an escalating tradewar between China and the United States and worries about aglobal economic slowdown. The Japanese currency, along with thedollar and Swiss franc, is a safe haven in times of uncertainty.

The yen got a fresh boost from growing unrest in Hong Kongand surprise election results in Argentina that led to a rout inthe country's currency, the peso, and stocks and bonds. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2580D0urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25806S

ING analysts said the yen was benefiting "from the best ofboth worlds", pointing to general risk aversion and a rush toprice in more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Theythink the yen will rally to 102 or 103 per dollar later thisyear.

U.S. Treasury yields have declined steadily recently, andthe spread between U.S. and Japanese benchmark 10-year yieldshas shrunk to its narrowest since November 2016.

The yen fell as much as 0.2% to 105.1 JPY=EBS per dollar.It reached 105.05 on Monday, a seven-month high and, excludingthe January flash crash, its strongest since early 2018.

The dollar rose 0.2% against a basket of other currencies,its index reaching 97.563 .DXY before giving up some of thosegains.

The Swiss franc, also viewed as a safe haven, rose 0.1% to a two-year high against the euro of 1.0862 francsEURCHF=EBS .

The euro was last down 0.1% at $1.1204EUR=EBS against thedollar, having fallen as low as $1.1182.

The offshore Chinese yuan <CNH=EBS was little changed at7.104 after the People's Bank of China set a midpoint rate at an11-year low that was still stronger than expected urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAZN0FH100.

A senior official at the People's Bank of China told Reuterson Tuesday that the yuan was at an appropriate level urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2591AB.

Argentina's peso ARS= lost more than 15% to 52.15 perdollar on Monday after brushing a record low of 61.99 urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2581G9.

Argentina's president, Mauricio Macri, lost in presidentialprimaries by a wider margin than expected urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25806S,triggering worries about a return to interventionist policiesunder a populist winner.

Commerzbank strategist Antje Praefcke said that the reactionelsewhere to the Argentine primary result was a "sign of justhow jittery markets are".

Sterling bounced around $1.2080GBP=D3 , not far from the$1.2015 it touched on Monday, its lowest in more than two years,as fears of a no-deal Brexit dominated trading.

