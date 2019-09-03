FOREX-Weak factory data knocks dollar as Brexit delay hopes boost pound

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar falls on weaker-than-expected manufacturing data

* Sterling recovers but under pressure amid Brexit chaos

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The dollar pulled back onWednesday as weak U.S. manufacturing stoked wagers on aggressivepolicy easing, while the British pound recouped losses in thewake of a parliamentary vote that opened the door for anotherBrexit delay.

Manufacturing activity in the world's biggest economycontracted for the first time in three years last month,according to the Institute for Supply Management. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25R073

That knocked the wind from the greenback and rallied thebond market as investors increased bets on a couple of FederalReserve rate cuts before Christmas.

A 25-basis-point cut is now fully priced in, while yields onbenchmark 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR , which fall when pricesrise, dropped to their lowest in two years.

As a result, the greenback gave ground to the yen JPY= ,the Australian dollar AUD=D3 , and the pound GBP=D3 . Sterlingclimbed as high as $1.210 in early Asian trade, helped by thepossibility that a no-deal Brexit may yet be averted.

"The expectation that the Fed will come to the rescue hasincreased," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist atNational Australia Bank in Sydney.

"But it's not a capitulation on the dollar. It's just merelystopped the recent rise of the dollar."

Against a basket of currencies the dollar .DXY tradedslightly lower at 98.944, which was 0.4% below the two-year peakit touched on Tuesday.

The sterling was pushed higher after British lawmakers votedto take control of the parliamentary agenda and scheduledanother vote on Wednesday. If the vote is successful, it wouldforce Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek more time from theEuropean Union and prevent leaving the bloc without a divorcedeal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U0GW

The prospect of a so-called "hard Brexit" has been a majorsource of worry for currency markets. The pound had droppedunder $1.20 and hit its lowest since a flash crash in October2016 on Tuesday.

More than three years after the UK voted in a referendum toleave the EU, the Brexit process remains unresolved and a sourceof major political chaos. Possible outcomes for Britain rangefrom a turbulent "no-deal" exit to abandoning the wholeendeavour.

Johnson has said he will now push for a snap election,adding another major source of political uncertainty forsterling.

"We still just can't say what the end game will be," saidYukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Die-hard Brexiteers want a Brexit no matter what while theRemainers are deadly opposed. This is not an issue in which bothsides can come halfway for a compromise."

The euro EUR=D3 was steady around $1.2087, a recovery froma 28-month low against the dollar that it touched on Tuesday, asinvestors priced in deeper negative interest rates for longer inthe euro zone.

The yen rose to 105.99 per dollar before easing slightly totrade at 105.86 by 0008 GMT.

There were few signs of a breakthrough in U.S. China tradenegotiations with President Donald Trump taking to Twitter towarn he would be "tougher" on Beijing in a second term if tradetalks dragged on.