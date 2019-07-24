FOREX-Weak data, dovish ECB bets send euro to 2-month low

Shutterstock photo





* Investors expect ECB to be more dovish than Fed

* Sterling near two-year lows ahead of Johnson speech

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a two-month lowagainst the dollar on Wednesday, hit by weak economic data andspeculation that the European Central Bank may start easingpolicy as soon as this week.

Money markets are pricing in a 45% chance of a 10 basispoint cut on Thursday. The ECB could also signal furtherreductions the road or a fresh round of quantitative easing,said Esther Maria Reichelt, an analyst at Commerzbank.

"It won't be just about the (possible) rate cut," she said.

Euro overnight implied volatility gauges rose to theirhighest since mid-December at 11.6 vol, while the commoncurrency weakened by 0.2% to $1.1127EUR=EBS , the lowest sinceMay 30.

The euro has shed 2.1% of its value this month as investorspriced in the probability of euro zone borrowing costs pushingfurther into negative territory.

This view was enhanced by German composite flash purchasingmanagers' index falling unexpectedly to 51.4 in July from 52.6in June, below a Reuters poll of a slight decline to 52.3.French composite PMI was also weaker than expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N1JU00E

A broadly stronger dollar also contributed to the euro'swoes.

The U.S. currency firmed after Washington reached a deal onMonday to lift government borrowing limits, which analysts saidcould serve as a reason for the U.S. Federal Reserve not to cutinterest rates aggressively and support the dollar. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N0H5

Its index against a basket of currencies .DXY was flat at97.66, having edged up to a five-week high of 97.76 earlierfollowing gains of nearly 0.5% the previous day.

"In addition to the euro's weakness ahead of the ECBmeeting, the dollar is supported as market participants continueto discount the likelihood of the Fed cutting rates by 50 basispoints at next week's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee)meeting," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at SumitomoMitsui Trust.

The pound traded near a two-year low after Boris Johnson onTuesday won the contest to be Britain's next prime minister,focusing investor attention on prospects of a no-deal Brexit.

Sterling was last up 0.1% at $1.2452, not far from the27-month low of $1.2382 it hit last week. (Reporting by Olga CotagaAdditional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO; editing byJohn Stonestreet) ((olga.cotaga@thomsonreuters.com))

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets