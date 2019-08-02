FOREX-US tariffs raise demand for safe-haven yen; pound recovers

Shutterstock photo





* Yen at one-month high vs dollar, two-year high vs sterling

* Euro unchanged vs dollar before U.S. jobs report

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. threat to impose newtariffs on Chinese imports pushed the safe-haven Japanese yen toa five-week high against the dollar and a two-and-a-half-yearhigh against the pound.

U.S. President Donald Trump said a 10% tariff would beimposed on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods on Sept. 1, afterU.S. negotiators returned from trade talks in Shanghai andreported no progress. Trump claimed China had failed to live upto promises made in previous talks urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X4MO.

The yen was up 0.4% to 106.95 against the dollar JPY=EBS .It had jumped to 106.86 in Asian trading, its strongest sinceJune 25. It was last up 0.6% at 129.61 GBPJPY=D3 against thepound after gaining to 129.41 earlier, its strongest sinceNovember 2016.

"There was a speculative move to test the dollar/yen'sdownside, but it ran into a lot of real-demand bids," said YukioIshizuki, foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities inTokyo.

"Yen buying still has further room to run, especiallyagainst the crosses. Trump has given us plenty of reason to moveto risk-off trades. The trade war will be in focus for some timeto come."

The battered pound recovered some losses on Friday, but itwas not far from the 30-month low it reached on Thursday. It waslast trading unchanged at $1.2123GBP=D3 and at 91.48 penceagainst the euro EURGBP=D3 .

Most market participants remain wary of sterling, worriedthat the chances of a disorderly Brexit grew after Boris Johnsontook over as prime minister last month.

Traders will be watching UK construction purchasingmanagers' survey due at 0830 GMT. According to economists polledby Reuters, the PMI is expected to rise to 46 in July from 43.1in June, though still remaining in the contraction territory.

The euro was unchanged at $1.1091, not far from the 26-monthlow it hit the previous day EUR=EBS .

Non-farm payrolls are due in the United States later in theday. Economists a decrease in the number of jobs added to theeconomy, to 164,000 in July from 224,000 in June.

Responses to the jobs report are "skewed toward a biggermove to a weak report, given it would reinforce the increasedglobal risk concerns," said Derek Halpenny, currency strategistat MUFG after the escalation in the U.S.-China trade war.

Elsewhere, the Swiss franc reached a two-year high of 1.0949against the euro.

(Reporting by Olga Cotaga; additional reporting by StanleyWhite in Tokyo; editing by Larry King) ((olga.cotaga@thomsonreuters.com))

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets