FOREX-U.S jobs data supports dollar as fragile risk-on mood holds

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Encouraging U.S. economic datagave the dollar an edge over its peers on Friday, arresting arecent flight from the greenback while also supporting Asiancurrencies as investors toned down recent gloom over the globaleconomy.

Separate surveys suggested the world's largest economy is inbetter shape than investors had feared. U.S. service sectoractivity accelerated in August and private employers boostedhiring beyond expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25V14B

It contributed to a broad risk-on shift in money, bond andstock markets stoked by news that China-U.S. trade talks wouldresume next month, and supported the dollar. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0JF

"Stronger than forecast employment, factory orders andproductivity numbers contradicted the recent 'slowing U.S.economy' narrative," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist atbrokerage CMC Markets in Sydney.

The dollar recouped some losses against the Australian andNew Zealand dollars AUD=D3NZD=D3 and against a basket ofcurrencies clambered off a one-week low to hold flat around98.419. .DXY

Traders now await the government's monthly payrolls reportdue at 1230 GMT on Friday for the next snapshot on the labourmarket's health.

"Investors are now hoping they can take this week'spositivity over the finishing line, so fingers crossed theAugust U.S. payroll report...doesn't throw a damp towel on theproceedings," said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific MarketStrategist at AxiTrader.

Other factors supporting risk sentiment were a potentialbreakthrough in the Hong Kong political crisis and reducedchances of Britain crashing out of the European Union on Oct. 31without a deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W08H

The pound GBP= rose to its highest level against thedollar in more than a month and held most of those gains totrade around $1.2326 in Asian hours.

That was in spite of more political chaos in Britain, asPrime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to kick off what is ineffect an election and a Brexit campaign was overshadowed onThursday when his younger brother quit the government. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25W3B2

The euro EUR=EBS was steady at $1.1031 at 0030 GMT. Theyuan CNH= gained overnight and held in morning offshore tradearound 7.1382 per dollar. The trade-exposed South Korean won KRW= hit a month high of 1,198.40 per dollar.

Sentiment has been skittish, however, since the Brexitproject remains up in the air and previous progress onU.S.-China trade negotiations has failed in the past.

The yen, which was sold to a one-month low of 107.22 perdollar on Thursday, bounced a little to 106.98, a signal somecaution remains.

"These moves may prove to be short term rather than thestart of a fresh cycle," said Nick Twidale, director ofSydney-based brokerage XChainge.

"Both the major geo-political issues that seem to haveturned over the last few days have a large degree of uncertaintyassociated with them over the medium, let alone long term," hesaid, referring to Brexit and U.S-China trade talks.

