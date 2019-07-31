FOREX-U.S. dollar jumps after Fed cuts rates as expected

Shutterstock photo
By Kate Duguid
NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index .DXY jumped on Wednesday by 0.23% to 98.272 after the Federal Reservecut interest rates by 25 basis points for the first time since2008.
Policymakers moved the U.S. central bank's benchmarkovernight lending rate to a target range of 2.00% to 2.25%,citing concerns about the global economy and muted U.S.inflation, and signaled a readiness to lower borrowing costsfurther if needed.