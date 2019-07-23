FOREX-U.S. debt deal hoists dollar to a two-week high; pound sags

Shutterstock photo





By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - The dollar edged to a two-weekhigh versus its rivals on Tuesday after U.S. President DonaldTrump and congressional leaders reached a deal on Monday on atwo-year extension of the debt limit, dousing fears of agovernment default later this year.

The greenback rose 0.24% versus a basket of its rivals .DXY to 97.47, its highest level since July 10. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N0H5

"This takes the threat of yet another debt-ceiling drama offthe table for two years, by which time many of us fervently hopethat a set of rational politicians will have taken office andthis whole pointless recurring drama will be done away with,"said Marshall Gittler, chief strategist at ACLS Global.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 was the biggest loser afterBloomberg News reported that the country's central bank isrefreshing its strategies for unconventional monetary policy.

The euro EUR=EBS also struggled against the dollar butheld firm at a two-year high against the low-yielding Swissfranc on rising concerns that the Swiss National Bank mayintervene to weaken the currency.

While levels below 1.10 francs per euro is consideredintervention territory, broadly unchanged sight deposits datafrom the SNB, the clearest indicator of the Swiss central bankpurchasing francs, indicate authorities are not unduly worriedabout the Swiss currency's strength for now.

The dollar's gains were capped in a broadly rangeboundcurrency market as investors waited for the outcome of policymeetings at the European Central Bank and the U.S. FederalReserve in the coming days.

While the ECB is widely expected to signal a dovish policystance at Thursday's meeting, the Fed is expected to cutinterest rates by a quarter point next week.

The pound was the other notable loser in early Londontrading with the British currency sliding towards the mid $1.24region GBP=D3 ahead of the results of the Conservative Partyleadership contest. Boris Johnson is widely expected to win andreplace Prime Minister Theresa May.

Concerns that Britain will crash out of the European Unionwithout a deal have grown after Johnson said he would pullBritain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 "do or die".

The pound GBP=D3 traded at $1.2459, within strikingdistance of a 27-month low of $1.2382 reached last week.

"Johnson is expected to become the new prime minister, sothere is a real chance of a hard Brexit," said Takuya Kanda,general manager of research at Gaitame.Com Research Institute inTokyo.

