FOREX-Trade jitters boost yen, euro shrugs off Italian election scenario

Shutterstock photo





* Yen rises back below 106 as investors look for safety

* Euro gains despite Italian political uncertainty

* Dollar headed for biggest weekly decline since June

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The yen rose on Friday asU.S.-China trade conflict jitters encouraged demand forsafe-haven currencies, while the euro shrugged off a breakdownin Italy's governing coalition and the prospect of newelections.

After a tumultuous few days dominated by investor concernsabout the escalating tariff war between Beijing and Washington,markets looked to be ending the week on a calmer note.

The Chinese yuan rose slightly, taking it further away fromlows hit on Monday when Beijing shocked markets by allowing thecurrency to weaken past 7 to the dollar.

"Markets have calmed down now that the renminbi hasstabilised," said Thu Lan Nguyen, a strategist at Commerzbank inFrankfurt. "But dollar/yen and euro/Swiss franc are still neartheir recent highs."

The yen rose 0.2% to 105.9 yen per dollar JPY=EBS . It wason course for its second weekly gain versus the greenback andits third weekly gain versus the Australian and New Zealanddollars.

"In terms of positioning, some speculators are a little toolong in the yen, but I think many people feel comfortableremaining short dollar and long yen," said Yukio Ishizuki,foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

The Swiss franc, another currency popular with investors intimes of economic uncertainty, was unchanged but had earlierstrengthened past 1.09 francs per euro EURCHF=EBS .

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1197, showing little reaction tonews that the Italian government was on the brink of collapseafter League leader Matteo Salvini said his coalition with the5-Star Movement was untenable and called for early elections. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2545A5

"We still have markets in a risk-off mood which is actuallysupporting the euro. This is overshadowing these idiosyncraticpolitical issues we have in the euro zone," Commerzbank's Nguyensaid.

The euro has done particularly well against the Swedishcrown and eastern European currencies this week, she noted.

The dollar index =USD , which measures it against a basketof six major currencies, slipped slightly to 97.545 .DXY andremained on course for its biggest weekly decline since June 21.

The New Zealand dollar rose slightly to $0.6485NZD=D3 butwas headed for its third weekly decline. The kiwi has slumped toits lowest in more than three years this week after the centralbank on Wednesday surprised traders by cutting interest ratesmore than expected and hinting at taking rates into negativeterritory.

Sterling edged lower to $1.2122GBP=D3 and was also downagainst the euro at 92.26 pence versus the euro EURGBP=D3 . (Additional reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo; editing byJohn Stonestreet) ((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets