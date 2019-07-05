FOREX-Strong jobs gains send dollar to more than two-week highs

Shutterstock photo





NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar gained againsta basket of currencies to its highest levels in 2-1/2 weeks onFriday after data showed that U.S. job growth rebounded stronglyin June.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 224,000 jobs last month, themost in five months, and well above the 160,000 jobs forecast byeconomists. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

The strong gains came after job growth slowed sharply inMay. The economy created 11,000 fewer jobs in April and May thanpreviously reported, the government said on Friday.

"You look at the U.S. number for today and there's quite abit of sticker shock with that," said Bipan Rai, North Americahead of fx strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto. "Wethink the sticker shock and thin liquidity is enough to drivethe dollar a little bit firmer for today."

The data came as many traders and investors were away, a dayafter the July 4 holiday and ahead of the weekend.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against abasket of six major currencies, was last at 97.311, up 0.56%,after earlier rising to 97.443, the highest level since June 19.

Moderate wage gains in June, however, added to evidence thatthe economy is slowing while the increase in jobs was not enoughto offset weakness in May.

"You did get a massive upside surprise but again that'scoming after a month in which you had a massive downside miss,"Rai said. "If you take the two numbers together you are stillaveraging at a clip that's slower than prior years' growth."

Average hourly earnings rose 6 cents, or 0.2%, after gaining0.3% in May. That kept the annual increase in wages at 3.1% fora second straight month.

The dollar has weakened from a two-year high reached in Mayon growing expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer tocutting interest rates.

U.S. economic growth continued "at a solid pace" in thefirst half of the year though it likely weakened in recentmonths as higher tariffs depressed global trade and businessinvestment weakened, the Fed said on Friday in its semi-annualreport to Congress. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFOM5IEF55

The euro also came under pressure on Friday after datashowed that German industrial orders fell far more than expectedin May, and the Economy Ministry warned that this sector ofEurope's largest economy was likely to remain weak in the comingmonths. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2460LT

A relentless slide in European government bond yields hasforced investors to look for higher-yielding assets elsewhere,which is holding back a sustained euro rally against thegreenback.

