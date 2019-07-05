FOREX-Strong jobs gains send dollar to more than two week highs

Shutterstock photo





NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar gained againsta basket of currencies to its highest levels in 2-1/2 weeks onFriday after data showed that U.S. job growth rebounded stronglyin June.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 224,000 jobs last month, themost in five months, and more than the 160,000 jobs forecast byeconomists. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

It came after job growth slowed sharply in May. The economycreated 11,000 fewer jobs in April and May than previouslyreported, the government said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS7HEF4X

"You look at the U.S. number for today and there's quite abit of sticker shock with that," said Bipan Rai, North Americanhead of fx strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto. "Wethink the sticker shock and thin liquidity is enough to drivethe dollar a little bit firmer for today."

The data came as many traders and investors were away, a dayafter the July 4 holiday and before the weekend.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencieswas last at 97.261, the highest since June 19 and up 0.51% onthe day.

Moderate wage gains, however, added to evidence that theeconomy is slowing while the increase in jobs was also notenough to offset weakness in May.

"You did get a massive upside surprise but again that'scoming after a month in which you had a massive downside miss,"Rai said. "If you take the two numbers together you are stillaveraging at a clip that's slower than prior years' growth."

Average hourly earnings rose six cents or 0.2% after gaining0.3% in May. That kept the annual increase in wages at 3.1% fora second straight month.

The dollar has weakened from a two-year high reached in Mayon growing expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer tocutting interest rates.

A relentless slide in European government bond yields,however, has at the same time forced investors to look forhigher yielding assets elsewhere, which is holding back asustained euro rally against the greenback.

The euro also came under pressure on Friday after datashowed that German industrial orders fell far more than expectedin May and the Economy Ministry warned on Friday that thissector of Europe's largest economy was likely to remain weak inthe coming months. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2460LT

