FOREX-Sterling tumble continues on growing worries about no-deal Brexit

Shutterstock photo





* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Yen little fazed as BOJ stands pat, as expected

* Dollar supported as bets on aggressive Fed rate cuts wane

By Stanley White

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Sterling fell to a new two-yearlow versus the dollar on Tuesday amid growing speculation thatBritain is headed for a messy no-deal Brexit from the EuropeanUnion.

Sterling has fallen against the dollar for the past fourtrading days on worries that Britain will exit the EU withoutagreements on trade and other key issues. There is also a chancethat new Prime Minister Johnson will call an early election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24U1Q1

Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar tradednear a two-month high.

The Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points onWednesday, and investors are watching for clues on whether themove may be a one-off or the first in a series of several cuts,as many traders are anticipating. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24U0AB

Uncertainty about how Britain will divorce itself from theEU and the resulting economic impact could keep the pound on theback foot for weeks to come.

Monetary policy is another important factor for currencymarkets as central banks from Australia, New Zealand, Europe andpossibly Britain are expected to cut rates due to low inflationand risks to global economic growth.

"No one wants to buy the pound now," said Yukio Ishizuki,foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

"The bottom has fallen out, and I'm not sure where it willstop. Uncertainty about Brexit is the main story. I don't seehow Johnson can get an agreement in place."

Sterling GBP=D3 fell to $1.2120, the lowest since March2017.

The pound took a turn for the worse on Monday after Johnsonsaid the Brexit divorce was dead and warned that unless theEuropean Union renegotiated, Britain would leave on Oct. 31without a deal.

The dollar index .DXY edged to a two-month high of 98.206.

The Fed is forecast to cut its target interest rate range onWednesday by 25 basis points to 2.00%-2.25%.

Investors previously saw the chance of an even moreaggressive 50-basis point cut, according to interest rate swaps,but these expectations have dissipated as data has shown theU.S. economy is not as weak as some feared.

The yen was little changed versus the dollar on Tuesday,trading near a three-week low after the Bank of Japan leftmonetary policy on hold as expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V0FP

The yen JPY=EBS was quoted at 108.570 per dollar, littlechanged on the day. The yen fell to a three-week low of 108.950early in Asian trading.

Japan's currency pared its losses and edged a tad higherversus the dollar after the BOJ's decision, but the move quicklyfaded.

The BOJ, as expected, maintained a pledge to guideshort-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year bond yieldaround 0% via aggressive bond purchases.

The BOJ also said it will ramp up stimulus "withouthesitation" if needed, but traders have repeatedly said thatcompared with other major central banks the BOJ has limitedoptions left. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V0FP (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes & KimCoghill) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1; Reuters Messaging:stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets