FOREX-Sterling struggles on Brexit worries, weighs on euro

* Pound nears 6-month low following sizeable overnight drop

* Fed rate cut prospects keep dollar/yen under pressure

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - The pound struggled near asix-month low against the dollar on Tuesday hampered bypersistent worries over Brexit that, in turn, weighed on theeuro.

The dollar fought for traction against the yen as theprospect of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut later in themonth continued to keep the greenback on the defensive.

The pound GBP=D4 stood steady at $1.2519 following anovernight loss of 0.5%. A slip below $1.2439 would take sterlingto its lowest since early January.

The euro EUR= was little changed at $1.1251 after shedding0.1% the previous day, constrained by expectations for a dovishEuropean Central Bank meeting next week.

Sterling was under pressure as investors were nervous aboutthe prospect of eurosceptic Boris Johnson winning theConservative party leadership contest and becoming the nextBritish prime minister as early as the end of this month.

Poor economic data and signals from the Bank of England thatit could cut interest rates instead of raising them aspreviously expected have also hit the pound.

"The euro has been weighed by the long struggling pound,which in turn is likely to suffer from Brexit-related woes untilthe Conservative party leader is decided next week," said YukioIshizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The dollar was little changed at 107.900 yenJPY= .

The U.S. currency rose to a six-week high of 108.990 yenlast week but slid after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powellset the stage for a rate cut later this month by giving a sombreoutlook on the world's largest economy.

The dollar lost further ground against the yen towards theend of last week after Chicago Fed President Charles Evans saidon Friday that "a couple" of rate cuts were needed to boostinflation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24D0RM

The dollar index .DXY versus a basket of six majorcurrencies was nearly flat at 96.921 after edging up 0.13% theprevious day.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 was unchanged at $0.7038after gaining about 0.3% the previous day, getting a lift fromChinese economic data which either matched or beat marketforecasts.

The Aussie is sensitive to the economic fortunes of China,Australia's largest trading partner.