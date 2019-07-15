FOREX-Sterling sags on Brexit concerns, weighs on euro

Shutterstock photo





* Pound nears 6-month low following sizeable overnight drop

* Fed rate cut prospects keep dollar/yen under pressure

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - The pound struggled near asix-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, hampered bypersistent worries over Brexit that, in turn, weighed on theeuro.

The dollar fought for traction against the yen as theprospect of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut later in themonth continued to keep the greenback on the defensive.

The pound GBP=D4 was a shade lower at $1.2515 following anovernight loss of 0.5%. A slip below $1.2439 would take sterlingto its lowest since early January.

The euro EUR= was little changed at $1.1260 after shedding0.1% the previous day, constrained by expectations for a dovishEuropean Central Bank meeting next week.

Sterling was under pressure as investors were nervous aboutthe prospect of eurosceptic Boris Johnson winning theConservative party leadership contest and becoming the nextBritish prime minister as early as the end of this month.

Poor economic data and signals from the Bank of England thatit could cut interest rates instead of raising them aspreviously expected have also hit the pound.

"The euro has been weighed by the long struggling pound,which in turn is likely to suffer from Brexit-related woes untilthe Conservative party leader is decided next week," said YukioIshizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The dollar was little changed at 107.960 yenJPY= .

The U.S. currency rose to a six-week high of 108.990 yenlast week but slid after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powellset the stage for a rate cut later this month by highlightinguncertainties facing the world's largest economy.

The dollar lost further ground against the yen towards theend of last week after Chicago Fed President Charles Evans saidon Friday that "a couple" of rate cuts were needed to boostinflation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24D0RM

"Dollar/yen has strengthened its correlation with U.S.yields since mid-May, rather than move in step with equityprices," said Daisuke Karakama, chief market economist at MizuhoBank.

"Prior expectations that higher equities would weaken theyen held by some market participants have been dashedcompletely."

The prospect of the Fed easing monetary policy has been aboon to equities, with Wall Street shares advancing to recordhighs over the past week.

The yen, a perceived safe haven, has often depreciated whenstronger investor risk appetite has boosted equities. But thecorrelation has weakened in the face of falling U.S. yields,which has seen the 10-year yield US10YT=RR decline to nearthree-year lows this month amid looming easing by the Fed.

The dollar index .DXY versus a basket of six majorcurrencies was nearly flat at 96.924 after edging up 0.13% theprevious day.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 was almost unchanged at$0.7037 after gaining about 0.3% the previous day, getting alift from Chinese economic data which either matched or beatmarket forecasts.

