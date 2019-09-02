FOREX-Sterling on backfoot as political turmoil dogs Brexit process

Shutterstock photo





By Stanley White

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Sterling wallowed near a more thantwo-year low on Tuesday on growing investor worries about a"no-deal Brexit" as rival British lawmakers fought for controlover negotiations to leave the European Union.

The euro fell to the lowest in more than two years as weakeconomic data from the EU underscored expectations for theEuropean Central Bank to ease monetary policy at a meeting nextweek.

The yuan will come into focus during Asian trading after itslipped to a record low versus the dollar in offshore trade dueto fading hopes for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war.

The pound is likely to remain under pressure ahead of a votein Britain's parliament about Brexit later on Tuesday, theoutcome of which could trigger an early election and Britain'sexit from the EU without trading agreements.

A messy exit from the EU is certain to weaken the pound, butit could roil other currencies as investors adjust theirpositions to exit trades in riskier assets.

"The pound is being sold all over the place, because thepolitical risk has forced us to recognise that a no-deal Brexitis possible," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchangestrategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"At this point, I see no reason to stay long in sterling."

Sterling traded at $1.2063GBP=D3 , flat so far in Asiantrading but close to the lowest in more than two years. Thepound tumbled 0.8% on Monday, its biggest decline in more thanthree weeks.

The euro was flat at 90.91 penceEURGBP=D3 , holding onto a0.7% gain on Monday.

A group of lawmakers will put forward a vote on Tuesday onwhether to seize control of the parliamentary agenda to try toforce a three-month delay to Britain's EU exit deadline of Oct.31. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T4CS

Johnson raised the stakes on Monday, however, effectivelyturning it into a confidence vote by making it clear that if thegovernment was defeated, it would hold a vote on Wednesday toapprove an early election, most likely to be held on Oct. 14.

Some politicians have warned that a no-deal Brexit should beavoided at all costs, because leaving the EU without tradingagreements in place could cause economic turmoil.

Elsewhere in currency markets, the dollar index =USD rose0.27% on Tuesday to 99.082, reflecting weakness in other majorcurrencies. U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for apublic holiday.

In the offshore market, the yuan CNH=D3 traded at 7.1940per dollar, close to its weakest since international trading inthe currency began in 2010.

The yuan weakened after Bloomberg News reported that Chineseand U.S. officials are struggling to agree a schedule for around of trade negotiations that were expected this month.

The United States and China have been locked in a bittertrade dispute for more than a year, which is causing the globaleconomy to slow.

The euro EUR= fell to $1.0954 in Asia on Tuesday, which isthe lowest since May 2017. The common currency fell 0.2% onMonday. Sentiment for the euro had already weakened after itbroke below the key $1.1000 level last week.

The euro weakened further after a survey on Monday showedEuropean manufacturing contracted for seven straight months. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q32W

The Australian dollar fetched $0.6712AUD=34 , down 0.07% in early trade.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep its cashrate at a record low of 1% on Tuesday, though it will likely cutagain two more times to boost inflation and support a stutteringeconomy, a Reuters poll showed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O1RN (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1;))

