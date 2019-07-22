FOREX-Sterling on back foot due to growing concern about no-deal Brexit

Shutterstock photo





By Stanley White

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Sterling was on the back foot onTuesday as investors worried Boris Johnson, the frontrunner tobecome the UK's next prime minister, would trigger a "hardBrexit" from the European Union, widely seen as a major risk forthe British economy.

The euro traded near session lows due to growingexpectations European Central Bank President Mario Draghi willsignal a rate cut in September at a policy meeting later thisweek to keep inflation expectations on track.

In Asia, regional currencies were mostly beholden to movesin major global units though investors are watching for anydevelopments in China-U.S. trade negotiations.

The dollar was hemmed in against other major currencies asexpectations for a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut next week sentTreasury yields lower.

Speculation over the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit andquestions over how far major central banks will ease monetarypolicy are likely to set the tone for currency markets in comingweeks, traders and analysts said.

"Johnson is expected to become the new prime minister, sothere is a real chance of a hard Brexit," said Takuya Kanda,general manager of research at Gaitame.Com Research Institute.

"In the short-term, further declines in the pound could belimited because positions are already very short. In themedium-term, sentiment for sterling will remain soft."

The pound GBP=D4 traded at $1.2477, within strikingdistance of a 27-month low of $1.2382 reached last week.

Sterling has fallen 3.5% versus the dollar in the past threemonths due to uncertainty about how Britain will avoid a no-dealexit from the EU.

Britain'sConservative Party will announce the results of aleadership election on Tuesday, with Johnson widely expected towin, setting him up to become prime minister on Wednesday.

There is growing speculation Johnson will pull Britain outof the EU on Oct. 31 without a trade deal in place.

Hedge funds have increased short positions on the pound to a10-month high in the week to July 16, Commodity Futures TradingCommission data shows.

The euro EUR=EBS held steady at $1.1208 as traders awaitedthe ECB's policy meeting and Draghi's comments at a pressconference on Thursday.

Traders see a 43% probability that European policymakerswill lower a key deposit rate by 10 basis points to minus 0.50%to combat risk from global trade tensions. ECBWATCH

Economists surveyed by Reuters expect the ECB to change itsforward guidance to pave the way for a rate cut in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24I1WL

The dollar was little changed at 107.91 yenJPY= . Thedollar index .DXY was marginally higher at 97.314.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to lower its targetrange of 2.25%-2.50% by 25 basis points at a meeting ending July31, but expectations for a larger 50-basis point cut have waxedand waned due to mixed signals from Fed policymakers. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1; Reuters Messaging:stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net))

