FOREX-Sterling in defensive mood on concerns about no-deal Brexit

* Investors focus on Britain's new prime minister

* Expectations for dovish ECB hurt euro

By Stanley White

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Sterling was on the back foot onTuesday as investors worried Boris Johnson, the frontrunner tobecome the UK's next prime minister, would trigger a "hardBrexit" from the European Union, widely seen as a major risk forthe British economy.

The euro briefly touched the lowest in five weeks due togrowing expectations European Central Bank President MarioDraghi will signal a rate cut in September at a policy meetinglater this week to keep inflation expectations on track.

The New Zealand dollar fell after Bloomberg News reportedthat the country's central bank is refreshing its strategies forunconventional monetary policy, but trading in other Asiancurrencies was subdued as investors awaited major developmentsin China-U.S. trade negotiations.

The dollar edged higher against the yen but was hemmed inagainst other major currencies on expectations for a U.S.Federal Reserve rate cut next week.

Speculation over the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit andquestions over how far major central banks will ease monetarypolicy are likely to set the tone for currency markets in comingweeks, traders and analysts said.

"Johnson is expected to become the new prime minister, sothere is a real chance of a hard Brexit," said Takuya Kanda,general manager of research at Gaitame.Com Research Institute inTokyo.

"In the short term, further declines in the pound could belimited because positions are already very short. In the mediumterm, sentiment for sterling will remain soft."

The pound GBP=D4 traded at $1.2459, within strikingdistance of a 27-month low of $1.2382 reached last week.

Sterling has fallen 3.7% versus the dollar in the past threemonths due to uncertainty about how Britain will avoid a no-dealexit from the EU.

Britain'sConservative Party will announce the results of aleadership election on Tuesday, with Johnson widely expected towin, setting him up to become prime minister on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24N5QG

There is growing speculation Johnson will pull Britain outof the EU on Oct. 31 without a trade deal in place.

Hedge funds have increased short positions on the pound to a10-month high in the week to July 16, Commodity Futures TradingCommission data shows.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 fell 0.4% to $0.6734,putting the kiwi on track for a third straight day of losses.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has "begun scoping a projectto refresh our unconventional monetary policy strategy andimplementation," the central bank said, according to a BloombergNews article published on Tuesday.

The RBNZ kept the official cash rate at a record low of1.50% in June but warned that interest rate cuts may benecessary in the future. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23X0MY

Interest rate swaps showed a 79% chance of a 25 basis pointrate cut at the RBNZ's next policy meeting on Aug. 7. RBNZWATCH

"The Bloomberg story has struck a nerve because it can belinked to speculation about a rate cut at the next policymeeting," said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist atDaiwa Securities in Tokyo.

"It's possible for the kiwi to go a little lower. Thecurrency market is focused completely on central bank policymoves."

The euro EUR=EBS briefly fell to $1.1191, the lowest sinceJune 19, as traders awaited the ECB's policy meeting andDraghi's comments at a news conference on Thursday.

Traders see a 43% probability that European policymakerswill lower a key deposit rate by 10 basis points to minus 0.50%to combat risk from global trade tensions. ECBWATCH

Economists surveyed by Reuters expect the ECB to change itsforward guidance to pave the way for a rate cut in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24I1WL

The dollar traded at 108.14 yenJPY=EBS . The dollar index .DXY was marginally higher at 97.435.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to lower its targetrange of 2.25%-2.50% by 25 basis points at a meeting ending July31, but expectations for a larger 50-basis point cut have waxedand waned due to mixed signals from Fed policymakers.

