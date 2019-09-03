FOREX-Sterling falls before Brexit vote, euro down on rate outlook

Shutterstock photo





By Stanley White

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Sterling neared its weakestagainst the U.S. dollar in more than two years on Tuesday amidmounting uncertainty as British lawmakers prepared to vote onthe first stage of a plan to block Prime Minister Boris Johnsonfrom pursuing a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson's opponents will put forward a vote that wouldenable them to seize control of the parliamentary agenda onWednesday to try to pass legislation that would force Johnson toseek a three-month delay to Britain's EU exit. Johnson has madeit clear that if the government was defeated, it would hold avote on Wednesday to approve an early election, most likely tobe held on Oct. 14. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U0GW

"The pound is being sold all over the place, because thepolitical risk has forced us to recognise that a no-deal Brexitis possible," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchangestrategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"At this point, I see no reason to stay long in sterling."

Sterling fell 0.23% to $1.2035GBP=D4 in Asian trading onTuesday, having tumbled 0.8% on Monday, its biggest decline inmore than three weeks.

The euro held onto Monday's 0.7 % gain against the pound tostand little changed at 90.90 penceEURGBP=D3 .

A messy exit from the European Union certain to weaken thepound, but it could roil other currencies and other markets asinvestors adjust their positions to exit trades in riskierassets.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for a publicholiday, but weakness in other major currencies and a slightrise in U.S. Treasury yields in Asia helped the dollar index =USD rise 0.22% on Tuesday to 99.284.

The euro fell to its weakest in more than two years againstthe dollar after a survey on Monday showed Europeanmanufacturing contracted for seven straight months, reinforcing expectations that the European Central Bank will ease monetarypolicy at a meeting next week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q32W The euro EUR= fell to $1.0954 in Asia on Tuesday, itsweakest since May 2017, with sentiment damaged by the breakbelow the key $1.1000 level last week.

The ECB's Governing Council holds its next monetary policymeeting on Sept. 12 and has all but promised a stimulus package,with economic growth faltering amid a global trade war andGermany's manufacturing sector already in recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q2T8

Market expectations are that it will carry out severalinterest rate cuts in the coming year, along with a fresh roundof bond purchases, commonly known as quantitative easing.

Elsewhere in the currency market, the Chinese yuan CNH=D3 hit a record low of 7.1960 per dollar in early offshore tradeafter Bloomberg News reported that Chinese and U.S. officialsare struggling to agree a schedule for a round of tradenegotiations that had been expected this month.

In onshore trade, the yuan CNY=CFXS briefly fell to 7.1825per dollar, the lowest since February 2008, before recovering to7.1811.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to leave interestrates unchanged at a record low of 1% saw the Australian dollar AUD=D3 ease 0.11% to $0.67111. Economists expect the RBA tocut two more times to boost inflation and support a stutteringeconomy, a Reuters poll showed.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 skidded to $0.6270, thelowest since September 2015. The kiwi has fallen for the pastseven trading sessions as weak data last week on businessconfidence bolstered the case for further interest rate cuts. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1;))

