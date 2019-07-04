FOREX-Sliding government bond yields keep dollar and euro under pressure

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar weakens but not as much as Treasury yields

* Euro near 2-week lows following Lagarde nomination

* Aussie backs off 2-month highs

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - The euro was stuck near two-weeklows on Thursday and the dollar drifted away from recent highsas sliding government bond yields pressured both currencies.

The global bond rally has accelerated this week onexpectations of more monetary easing from the world's centralbanks, although the impact on foreign exchange markets has beenlimited, with volatility remaining low.

Currencies were quiet at the start of the European tradingsession, with United States markets closed for a holiday.

Adam Cole, a foreign exchange strategist at RBC CapitalMarkets, said that while the big drop in U.S. Treasury yieldswas negative for the dollar, the outright yield advantage theU.S. enjoyed over other countries was supporting demand for thegreenback and minimising the spillover into higher volatility.

"The dollar isn't falling much compared to how much U.S.yields are coming down. It's explained by the level of yieldsrather than the rate of change," he said.

The euro traded slightly higher at $1.1283EUR=EBS . It hasweakened since IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde,perceived as a policy dove, was nominated as the next EuropeanCentral Bank president.

The dollar index was unchanged at 96.767 .DXY .

The dollar has weakened in recent weeks as expectationsbuild for a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month, althoughthe index is off three-month lows of 95.843 touched in June.

Waning expectations for a quick resolution to the UnitedStates-China trade row have also hurt sentiment for the dollar.

Adding to a sense of unease about trade talks, Trump late onWednesday tweeted to repeat his view that China and Europe aremanipulating their currencies to pump money into their economiesand said the United States should match these efforts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2440MA

The focus now shifts to U.S. non-farm payrolls data due onFriday, which economists expect to have risen by 160,000 inJune, compared with 75,000 in May.

"Everyone from the Reserve Bank of Australia to the Fed istalking about inflation disappointing to the downside," saidMayank Mishra, Singapore-based macro strategist at StandardChartered. "The Fed arguably has more room to ease than anyoneelse. That, in theory, should lead to a weaker dollar."

The yen was little changed at 107.83 yen per dollar JPY=EBS , while the Aussie was down 0.1% to $0.7022AUD=D3 after earlier hitting a two-month high.

Sterling changed hands at $1.2575GBP=D3 , near two-weeklows hit on Wednesday after speculation grew that the Bank ofEngland will follow other central banks and ease policy, or atleast put its flagged rate rise on the back burner. (Additional reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo) ((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))