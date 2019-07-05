FOREX-Sinking yields puts euro on track for biggest weekly drop in 3 weeks

Shutterstock photo





By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The euro fell a fifth of apercent against the dollar on Friday and is set for its biggestweekly drop in three weeks as a relentless slide in governmentbond yields forced investors to look for higher-yielding assetselsewhere.

Falling yields globally has also raised concerns thatpolicymakers, especially the European Central Bank, may havelimited firepower in boosting economic growth, a factor that hasweighed on the single currency.

"We have seen little evidence that unconventional tools canstimulate or sustain economic growth," said David Lafferty,chief market strategist at Natixis Investment Managers.

"The global recovery and expansion has been historicallylong but has also been historically weak."

Germany's 10-year Bund yield DE10YT=RR breached theEuropean Central Bank's deposit rate of -0.40%, a level analystssay acts as a psychological barrier even though shorter-datedGerman bond yields already trade well below it. GVD/EUR

But despite the fall in yields -- German bond yields havedropped 65 bps this year -- the single currency has been wellsupported at around $1.12, a level it has traded above sinceearly June and 1.5% above a 2019 low of $1.1055 hit in late May.

Analysts say the euro's surprising strength is due toconcerns that any stimulus from the ECB after years of negativepolicy rates and multiple rounds of bond purchases may bedwarfed by likely big rate cuts from the Fed.

"More easing from the next ECB chief is already priced intobond markets and it will take a significant surprise for theeuro to move from current levels," said Ricardo Evangelista, asenior analyst at brokerage ActivTrades.

On Friday, the single currency EUR=EBS edged 0.2% lower at$1.1265 and is on track for a weekly loss of 0.9% versus thedollar, its biggest weekly loss since mid-June.

RATE CUTS

Expectations of big U.S. rate cuts will not be shaken byjobs data due later, with economists polled by Reuterspredicting U.S. non-farm payrolls to have increased by 160,000in June from 75,000 in May.

Though markets are expecting as much as three rate cuts bythe end of 2019, interest rate differentials between benchmark10-year debt in the United States and Germany stands at a chunky235 basis points.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies stood little changed at 96.823, having spent theprevious day in a tight range as U.S. financial markets wereclosed for the Independence Day holiday.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 was a shade weaker at $0.7016after climbing to a two-month high of $0.7048 the previous day.

The Aussie has advanced 1.4% this week with expected ratecuts from the Fed and the ECB helping shift some of the focusaway from the Reserve Bank of Australia's own easing bias.

The pound struggled near a two-week low of $1.2557GBP=D4 plumbed on Wednesday.

