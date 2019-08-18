FOREX-Safe-haven currencies under pressure as stimulus hopes grow

Shutterstock photo





* Risk sentiment improves on global stimulus hopes

* Huawei decision could make or break currency market mood

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Safe-haven currencies such as theyen and Swiss franc were under pressure on Monday asexpectations policymakers would unleash new stimulus easedimmediate concerns about a slowing global economy.

Such hopes found support from the Chinese central bank'sinterest rate reforms over the weekend, seen lowering corporateborrowing costs, and reports of new fiscal stimulus in Germany.

However, investor optimism is likely to be capped ahead of aU.S. decision due later on Monday on whether to continue toallow China'sHuawei Technologies to buy supplies from Americancompanies.

"Huawei is a big test to see whether the current risk-onmood will continue in the currency market," said Takuya Kanda,general manager of the research department at Gaitame.comResearch Institute.

"There's a sense of calm right now because the stimulusstory is supporting the dollar against safe-havens, but I'm notsure how long this calm will last."

The dollar index .DXY , which measures the greenbackagainst six major currencies, was marginally higher in Asia at98.192, close to a two-week high of 98.339 reached on Friday.

Against the yen JPY=EBS , the dollar was little changed at106.44 yen, near a one-week high of 106.98 yen.

The yen, which tends to be bought as a safe-haven duringtimes of economic uncertainty, fell slightly on Monday versusthe antipodean currencies.

Risk sentiment could improve further if the U.S. governmentoffers some concessions to Huawei, which makes a resolution tothe trade war more likely.

In May, the U.S. government blacklisted Huawei, accusing theworld's largest telecom equipment maker of espionage andintellectual property theft. The allegations, which Huaweidisputes, were a serious escalation in the U.S.-China trade war.

The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to extend areprieve given to Huawei Technologies that permits the Chinesefirm to buy supplies from U.S. companies so that it can serviceexisting customers, two sources familiar with the situation toldReuters on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25D01L

However, U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he didnot want the United States to do business with China'sHuawei ornational security reasons, casting doubt over the decision. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25E093

While a rejection for Huawei could easily fuel another boutof risk aversion, risk-sensitive currencies appeared to havefound some support for now.

The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to 72.21 yenAUDJPY= ,while the New Zealand dollar rose 0.1% to 68.36 yenNZDJPY= .

Gold, another safe-haven asset, fell 0.3% in the spot market XAU= to $1,509.30 per ounce.

The People's Bank of China unveiled a key interest ratereform on Saturday to help steer borrowing costs lower forcompanies and support a slowing economy that has been hurt bythe trade war with the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D01Y

Details of Chinese stimulus came after German media reportedthat the German government may be open to running a fiscaldeficit to boost growth.

China and Germany are two major global exporters that play acrucial role in world trade, so any steps to bolster these twoeconomies is a positive for the global economic outlook. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1;))

