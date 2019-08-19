FOREX-Safe-haven currencies out of favour on stimulus hopes, focus on Huawei

Shutterstock photo





* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Risk sentiment improves on global stimulus hopes

* Huawei decision could make or break currency market mood

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Safe-haven currencies such as theyen and Swiss franc were under pressure on Monday asexpectations that policymakers would unleash new stimulus easedimmediate concerns about a slowing global economy.

Such hopes found support from the Chinese central bank'sinterest rate reforms over the weekend that are expected tolower corporate borrowing costs, and reports of new fiscalstimulus in Germany.

However, investor optimism is likely to be capped ahead of aU.S. decision later on Monday on whether to continue to allowChina's Huawei Technologies to buy supplies from Americancompanies.

"Huawei is a big test to see whether the current risk-onmood will continue in the currency market," said Takuya Kanda,general manager of the research department at Gaitame.comResearch Institute.

"There's a sense of calm right now because the stimulusstory is supporting the dollar against safe-havens, but I'm notsure how long this calm will last," he added.

The dollar index .DXY , which measures the greenbackagainst six major currencies, was marginally higher in Asia at98.201, close to a two-week high of 98.339 reached on Friday.

Against the yen JPY=EBS , the dollar was little changed at106.37 yen, near a one-week high of 106.98 yen.

The yen and the Swiss franc, both of which tend to be boughtas a safe-haven during times of economic uncertainty, fellslightly on Monday versus other currencies.

Risk sentiment could improve further if Washington offerssome concessions to Huawei, which could make a resolution of theU.S.-China trade war more likely.

The U.S. government blacklisted Huawei Technologies in May,accusing the world's largest telecom equipment maker ofespionage and intellectual property theft. The allegations,which Huawei denies, were a serious escalation in the trade war.

The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to extend areprieve given to Huawei that permits the Chinese firm to buysupplies from U.S. firms so that it can service existingcustomers, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuterson Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25D01L

However, President Donald Trump said on Sunday he did notwant the United States to do business with Huawei for nationalsecurity reasons, casting doubt over the decision. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25E093

While a rejection for Huawei could easily fuel another boutof risk aversion, risk-sensitive currencies appeared to havefound some support for now.

The dollar edged higher to 0.9795 Swiss francCHF= ,approaching the highest in almost two weeks.

The euro EURCHF= also rose 0.2% to 1.0865 Swiss francs.

The Australian dollar drifted higher to 72.12 yenAUDJPY= ,on course for its third day of gains.

Gold, another safe-haven asset, fell 0.3% in the spot market XAU= to $1,508.40 per ounce.

The People's Bank of China unveiled a key interest ratereform on Saturday to help steer borrowing costs lower forcompanies and support a slowing economy that has been hurt bythe trade war with the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D01Y

In the onshore market, the yuan CNY=CFXS traded at 7.0447,little changed on the day. In the offshore market, the dollar CNH=D3 rose 0.2% to 7.0577 yuan.

The details of Chinese stimulus came after German mediareported that the German government may be open to running afiscal deficit to boost growth.

Hopes for stimulus to help Germany's economy, which is onthe brink of recession, also rose after Finance Minister OlafScholz suggested the government is ready to spend.

Scholz said on Sunday the global financial crisis in 2008and 2009 cost Germany roughly 50 billion euros ($55.45 billion),but Germany has the fiscal strength to spend a similar amount tocounter any future economic crisis. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25E0BH

China and Germany are two major global exporters that play acrucial role in world trade, so any steps to bolster these twoeconomies is a positive for the global economic outlook.($1 = 0.9017 euros) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes and DarrenSchuettler) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1;))

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets