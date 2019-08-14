FOREX-Recession indicator, trade pessimism sink dollar versus yen

Shutterstock photo





By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen jumped to asession high against the dollar on Wednesday after the U.S.Treasury bond yield curve inverted for the first time since 2007and investors, gripped by fear of a looming global recession,fled to the safety of perceived safe-haven assets.

An inversion of the yield curve - when the spread between 2-and 10-year Treasury yields US2US10=TWEB falls below zero - isan indicator of coming recession. The chill the inverted curvesent through global markets was compounded by weak data fromChina and Germany and waning optimism about progress reported inU.S.-China trade talks on Tuesday.

The yen JPY= , already stronger on the day, was boosted bythe inversion and was trading up 0.73% at 105.94, though stilloff a 1-1/2-year high -excepting a flash crash in January - hitMonday.

"There is plenty of doom and gloom to spread across theglobe," said John Doyle, vice president for dealing and tradingat Tempus Inc in Washington. The U.S. yield curve "is a majorrecession indicator. Germany, Italy and the UK are likely headedfor a recession. Today's Chinese data was shockingly bad."

Data on Wednesday showed the Chinese economy has continuedto weaken. Industrial output rose in July at the slowest pace inmore than 17 years. Elsewhere, slumping exports sent Germany'seconomy into reverse in the second quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24U02Purn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A1D1

On Tuesday, the dollar gained dramatically against the yenafter U.S. President Donald Trump backed off his Sept. 1deadline for imposing 10% tariffs on remaining Chinese imports,delaying duties on cellphones, laptops and other consumer goods.The announcement came after renewed trade discussions betweenU.S. and Chinese officials. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590HM

Those gains were reversed overnight, however, as skepticismabout the progress began to weigh.

"I thought yesterday's risk-on move was going to beshort-lived, which looks to be right," said Doyle. "Reopeningtalks with China is a good step, but there has not been any realprogress in months, so I think markets are starting to discountefforts by the U.S. or China to de-escalate because recenthistory has shown that little comes from it."

The dollar index .DXY , a measure of the dollar against abasket of currencies, was 0.15% higher in midmorning trade at97.959. While an inverted yield curve may have raised fearsabout the U.S. economy, fundamentals in other G10 countries lookworse, boosting the dollar's appeal.

China's offshore yuan CNH= gave up some of its earliergains on Wednesday as the weaker-than-expected economic datatempered optimism generated by the U.S. decision to delaytariffs.

