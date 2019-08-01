FOREX-Rebounding dollar sends euro, sterling to 2 1/2-year lows

Shutterstock photo





* Euro plunges to 26-month low vs dollar

* Decline comes after Fed sounds less dovish than expected

* Sterling hits 30-month low vs dollar

* Fed rhetoric, Brexit worries blamed

By Olga Cotaga

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gains in the dollar after theFederal Reserve sounded cautious on more rate cuts sent the euroto a 26-month low on Thursday, as investors decided a lengthyU.S. easing cycle was unlikely.

In a widely expected move, the U.S. central bank cut rateson Wednesday for the first time since the financial crisis, inresponse to the growing risk of higher import tariffs and aslowdown in the world's major economies. But it also signalledthat the quarter point cut may not be the start of a lengthycampaign to shore up the economy.

"It's not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts," FedChairman Jerome Powell said after the Fed's decision, althoughhe added, "I didn't say it's just one rate cut."

The Fed's less dovish than expected message triggered arebound in the dollar, sending the dollar index .DXY to a26-month high of 98.93 on Thursday.

The euro EUR=EBS weakened to a 26-month low of $1.1034 andsterling GBP=D3 touched a 30-month low of $1.2087.

However, both the euro and the pound were gripped by theirown issues.

"You want to stay short euro and sell the rallies," saidStephen Gally, European head of forex strategy at BMO CapitalMarkets.

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showsthat hedge funds have been doing just that. Short euro positionsincreased to $5.44 billion in the week to July 26.

Investors expect the European Central Bank to take a moreaggressive stance on monetary policy easing than the Fed, whichwould dampen appetite for the common currency. Fears thatBritain may exit the European Union on Oct. 31 withouttransitional trade agreements in place hurt sterling and theeuro.

"With growth slowing below potential and inflation alreadywell below target, there is a strong case for the ECB to act assoon as possible," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist atMUFG.

"The increasing likelihood of a 'no-deal' Brexit and lack ofprogress in recent U.S.-China trade talks highlight that theoutlook for the euro zone economy could yet be hit by morenegative shocks heading into year end," Hardman said. "In thesecircumstances, the euro remains vulnerable to further weakness."

The euro was last down 0.3% at $1.1037. The pound was lowerby 0.2% against the euro at 91.29 penceEURGBP=D3 .

Britain's deputy finance minister, Rishi Sunak, said the UKwants a Brexit deal, but "we must have the firmness to leave(the EU) if necessary without a deal." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N1IO04P

Investors and analysts expect sterling to decline further asmore headlines emphasize the growing probability Britain willquit the European Union without trade agreements on Oct. 31.

Sentiment for sterling has weakened since Britain's newprime minister, Boris Johnson, packed his cabinet with Brexitsupporters last month.

Traders will be watching the Bank of England monetary policyannouncement later on Thursday to see whether it will respond tothe growing probability of a no-deal Brexit. The BoE is widelyexpected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.75%.

Elsewhere, the Japanese yen fell to a three-month low of109.32 against the dollar and was last down 0.3% at 109.09. TheSwiss franc was up 0.2% at 1.0983 against the euro and theAustralian dollar was unchanged at 0.6847 against the dollar.

