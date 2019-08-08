FOREX-Rate cuts, China data caps dollar gains

Shutterstock photo





* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The dollar steadied on Thursday asrisk sentiment rose after resilient Chinese trade data and asBeijing's efforts to slow a slide in the value of the renminbiencouraged investors to buy riskier currencies.

Data showed Chinese exports rose 3.3% in July from a yearearlier, while analysts had looked for a fall of 2%.Policymakers meanwhile fixed the daily value of the yuan at afirmer level than many had expected, even though it was beyondthe 7 per dollar level for the first time since the globalfinancial crisis. CNY/urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y38Y

Against a basket of currencies .DXY the dollar was broadlysteady at 97.58, but it weakened 0.1% versus the Australiandollar AUD=D3 and the British pound GBP=D3 .

"The recent comments from Chinese officials suggest theywant to stabilise their currency, otherwise a sharp currencydrop may fuel capital outflows," said Manuel Oliveri, an FXstrategist at Credit Agricole in London.

"The other factor helping risk sentiment is a growing swatheof central bank cuts."

Those rate cuts have helped soothe sentiment this week amonginvestors anxious about the downside risks to the global economyfrom a trade conflict between Washington and Beijing.

This week, New Zealand joined India and Thailand in cuttinginterest rates, with market expectations growing that othermajor central banks will join in with monetary policy easing.

Indeed, market expectations for more than a quarter pointrate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve in September is stillfirmly baked into bond markets, despite an overnight bounce inglobal markets.

Those expectations forced the dollar to weaken also againstthe euro and the yen.

The yen JPY= was a tad firmer at 106.185 per dollar. Ittouched 105.500 yen overnight, its strongest level since Jan. 3,before pulling back slightly.

"The yen's appreciation versus the dollar may have slowedfor now, but it stands to keep gaining in the longer term," saidJunichi Ishikawa, senior FX strategist at IG Securities inTokyo. "Its other peers, notably the antipodean currencies, haveweakened severely and this provides overall support to the yen."

The kiwi NZD=D3 nudged up 0.1% to $0.6452, following aslide to a 3-1/2 year low of $0.6378 on Wednesday after the ratecut.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ USD and CFTC https://tmsnrt.rs/2YBptXR ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Referenced Symbols: EFX ,