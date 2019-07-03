FOREX-Rate cut bets pin dollar near 1-week lows vs yen; Swedish crown gleams

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar index nudged off 2-week highs

* Global bond yields fall on dovish cbanks, fading tradeoptimism

* Swedish crown firms as Rijksbank holds policy tighteningline

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019

By Sujata Rao

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped to a one-weeklow against the Japanese yen on Wednesday, undermined by thesteady fall in U.S. Treasury bond yields, fading optimism overthe Sino-U.S. trade deal and the possibility of fresh tariffhostilities with Europe.

Meanwhile the Swedish crown briefly jumped to a 2-1/2 monthhigh versus the euro after the central bank said it was on trackto tighten policy by early 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2441D7

Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar pulledback from two-week highs scaled on Tuesday .DXY as U.S. bondyields extended the previous day's heavy fall, with 10-yearyields hitting 2-1/2-year lows below 1.94%.

"Traders don't want to take big bets before the U.S. jobsdata with the Swedish central bank providing the only surprisefor currency markets by signalling a confident economicoutlook," said Lauri Hallika, a fixed income and currencystrategist at SEB in Stockholm.

Sweden's central bank held its line on policy tightening byyear-end or early-2020, noting a "good" inflation and economicoutlook.

The comments prompted traders to unwind a five basis pointprobability of a rate cut in the bond futures market, pushingthe currency higher.

The Swedish crown rallied to 10.4890 EURSEK=D3 against theeuro and into positive territory versus the dollar SEK=D3 .

WEAK DOLLAR

The yen firmed 0.23% to the dollar JPY=D3 at 107.6 yen asinvestors grew more sceptical about the possibility of a speedyresolution to the trade war, especially given U.S. PresidentDonald Trump's comments that any deal would have to be tilted infavour of the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421HY

The global investor spotlight will move to U.S. non-farmpayrolls data due on Friday, which economists expect to haverisen by 160,000 in June, compared with a 75,000 May increase.

Expectations have grown that the Fed will embark on itsfirst rate cut in a decade at a policy review this month.Markets are assigning a more than a 70% probability of a quarterpoint rate cut at its next policy meeting in July.

"Two movers today are the yen, which is the risk-off safehaven, and the pound which keeps heading lower," Colin Asher,senior economist at Mizuho, said, adding that it had seemed"like Carney is potentially teeing up a rate cut."

Sentiment was also dented by Washington's threat of tariffson $4 billion of additional European Union goods in along-running dispute over aircraft subsidies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421KN

Currencies are also under pressure from signs that more andmore central banks are set to ease monetary policy to combateconomic slowdown.

"The dovish stuff from central banks is pushing yields downacross the board. It's starting to look like the weakness inmanufacturing is starting to spread to the services sector andthat's an alarm bell, a sort of green light to central banks toease policy," Asher said.

The euro was little changed at $1.128EUR= following avolatile session on Tuesday, when it swung between a low of$1.1275 and a high of $1.1322.

The common currency briefly received a lift on Tuesday aftera media report that European Central Bank policymakers would notrush to cut rates at their July meeting. But it later slippedafter IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, perceived as apolicy dove, was nominated as the next ECB president.

"The Lagarde news is not expected to be a factor for theeuro," said SEB's Hallika.

