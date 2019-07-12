FOREX-Rate cut bets keeps dollar on track for biggest weekly drop in three weeks

Shutterstock photo





* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - The dollar fell for a thirdconsecutive day on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S.inflation data failed to shake convictions that the FederalReserve will start cutting interest rates at a policy meetinglater this month.

Against a basket of other currencies .DXY , the dollar fell0.1% to 96.94 and was on track for its biggest weekly drop inthree weeks.

The core U.S. consumer price index, excluding food andenergy, rose 0.3% in June, the largest increase since January2018, data on Thursday showed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSBIEF6Y

The reading pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher, but moneymarkets still indicated one rate cut at the end of July and acumulative 64 basis points in cuts by the end of 2019.

"Cutting interest rates when inflation data is weakeningmakes sense, but signalling a dovish stance when inflation isrising is a bit weird and suggests there are political pressuresweighing on the Fed," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, the head ofcurrency research at Commerzbank.

The dollar's weakness revived carry trades, where hedgefunds borrow in low-yielding currencies such as the Swiss francand the euro to purchase higher-yielding ones such as theAustralian or New Zealand dollars.

On Friday, the NZ dollar NZD= gained 0.3% to $0.6665.

POLICY DIVERGENCES

Other currencies which benefited from a weaker dollar werein markets whose central banks signalled a relatively confidentoutlook to interest rates.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was one such beneficiary: theloonie rallied to a 10-month high versus the U.S. dollar afterCanada's central bank said this week it had no intention ofeasing monetary policy even as it highlighted the risks thattrade wars posed to the global economy.

Higher oil prices also helped the Canadian dollar.

Sweden's crown SEK= also benefited from a relativelyoptimistic assessment of its economic outlook after minutes ofthe central bank's policy meeting. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS3N0YW02I

The euro trimmed earlier gains after European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said on Friday the ECBwill need to adopt further expansionary measures if the eurozone economy does not pick up and will consider its options "inthe coming weeks". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nR1N20Z02

The single currency EUR=EBS was flat at $1.1258, below anintraday high of $1.1275 in early London trading.

Market attention will be focused on comments by Chicago FedPresident Charles Evans later on Friday and New York FedPresident John Williams on Monday which will provide a chance togauge how dovish the U.S. central bank will be.

"If these Fed officials are not as dovish as (FederalReserve Chair Jerome) Powell, and if the New York Fed'smanufacturing survey on Monday proves stronger than forecast,they could show that the dollar weakening in response toPowell's congressional testimony was overdone," said MasafumiYamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities.

Powell indicated again on Thursday that an interest rate cutfrom the U.S. central bank is likely at its next meeting laterthis month as businesses slow investment due to trade disputesand a global growth slowdown. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C14C

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ US real interest rates and DXY https://tmsnrt.rs/32niorZ ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>