FOREX-Offshore yuan slides towards record low after Trump tariff threat

By Olga Cotaga

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China's offshore yuan fell to itsweakest in 2-1/2 years on Friday and was close to a record lowafter U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose new tariffson Chinese imports.

The surprise threat, raising the prospect of all importsinto the United States from China being hit with tariffs, alsosent investors scrambling for the safe-haven yen, lifting it toa 16-month high against the dollar.

Trump said that a 10% tariff would be imposed on $300billion worth of Chinese goods on Sept. 1 after U.S. negotiatorsreported no progress during trade negotiations in Shanghai, withthe U.S. president saying China had failed to live up topromises made in previous talks urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X4MO.

Traders say the offshore yuan is likely to continue itsdecent towards the record low and key psychological level of 7against the dollar if the trade dispute intensifies further.

The yuan was last down 0.2% at 6.9693 against the dollar CNH=EBS after falling to 6.98, its weakest since January 2017.

The Japanese yen was up 0.5% at 106.82 against the dollar JPY=EBS . It had earlier jumped to 106.76, its strongest sinceApril 2018.

The Swiss franc, another currency widely viewed as asafe-haven, reached a two-year high of 1.0940 EURCHF=EBS against the euro in mid-morning London trading.

The dollar did not benefit from the scramble for safety. Itsindex was last down 0.1% at 98.242 .DXY , falling away from26-month highs hit on Thursday before news of the tariff threat.

"I'm looking for the yuan to continue to move towards alltime highs, but not yet seeing it through yet," said Neil Jones,head of European hedge fund sales at Mizuho.

Jones said he has seen more yen demand coming through,describing it as "a convenient hedge" against increased globalrisks sparked by U.S. protectionism.

Sterling was hovering around the 30-month low it reached onThursday, with the British currency last trading unchanged at$1.2126 GBP=D3 and at 91.50 pence against the euro. EURGBP=D3

Most market participants remain wary of sterling, concernedthat the chances of a disorderly Brexit grew after Boris Johnsontook over as prime minister last month and after Britain'spro-European Union Liberal Democrats won a parliamentary seatfrom the governing Conservative party.

That defeat reduces Johnson's working majority in parliamentto only one as he prepares for an expected showdown withlawmakers over his plan to take Britain out of the EuropeanUnion on Oct. 31 without an exit agreement if necessary.

The euro was slightly lower at $1.1097, not far from the26-month low hit the previous day EUR=EBS .

Non-farm payrolls are due in the United States later in theday. Economists forecast a decrease in the number of jobs addedto the economy, to 164,000 in July from 224,000 in June.

Responses to the jobs report are "skewed toward a biggermove to a weak report, given it would reinforce the increasedglobal risk concerns", said Derek Halpenny, currency strategistat MUFG, after the escalation in the U.S.-China trade war. (Reporting by Olga CotagaEditing by David Goodman) ((olga.cotaga@thomsonreuters.com))