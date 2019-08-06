FOREX-Offshore yuan pulls off all-time lows after tentative moves from Beijing to curb falls

Shutterstock photo





* China fixes offshore yuan rate below 7 and firmer thanexpected

* Yen retrieves gains as appetite for risky assets returns

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The offshore yuan pulled back froman all-time low on Tuesday after Beijing appeared to take stepsto prevent the currency from weakening further, following asharp drop that prompted the U.S. government to declare Chinawas manipulating its currency.

China said on Tuesday it was selling yuan-denominated billsin Hong Kong, in a move seen as curtailing short selling of thecurrency. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N1WQ03V

On top of that, the People's Bank of China fixed the dailyreference rate for the onshore Chinese yuan at 6.9683, firmerthan the expected 6.9871, and below the key 7 rate through whichit broke on Monday.

These moves have led analysts to think that Chineseauthorities may not be ready yet to let the yuan weaken muchfurther.

"The recovery in yuan...is triggered by the fixing, whichhas eased some concern about competitive currency devaluation,"said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at MizuhoSecurities in Tokyo.

The offshore yuan CNH=EBS was last up by 0.4% at 7.0677against the dollar after plunging to 7.14 Monday night, thelowest since offshore trading began in 2010.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened trade at 7.0699 perdollar, versus its last close at 7.0498.

If the Chinese central bank fixes the rate at or above 7,this will likely be an "indication they are ready for theremnibi weakening phase," said Stephen Gallo, forex strategistat BMO Capital Markets.

The small rebound in the Chinese remnibi has shiftedinvestors' focus away from safe-haven currencies, pushing theJapanese yen and Swiss franc lower.

The yen was last down by 0.6% at 106.56, pulling back from a16-month high of 105.52 it reached overnight excluding theJanuary flash crash. The franc was 0.2% weaker, bouncing off a25-month high it reached on Monday.

On Monday, China let its currency break through a keysupport level to an 11-year low in a sign that Beijing might bewilling to tolerate more currency weakness as Washingtonthreatens to impose more tariffs.

And on Tuesday, China's official Communist Party newspapersaid that the United States was "deliberately destroyinginternational order", a day after Washington branded Beijing acurrency manipulator in a rapidly escalating trade dispute. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DB

The escalation in the US-China trade war began last weekwhen President Donald Trump unexpectedly said he would impose10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept. 1.,essentially imposing a levy on all Chinese goods coming into theUnited States. Since then, the offshore yuan lost 3.4% of itsvalue against the greenback.

Elsewhere, the euro EUR=EBS was flat at $1.1208 afterjumping to an 18-day high against the dollar overnight. Theindex which tracks the dollar against a basket of six majorcurrencies .DXY was also flat at 97.57.

The pound was up 0.3% at $1.2176GBP=D3 , not far from the31-month low it reached last week. Against the euro, sterlinghit a new 23-month low on Tuesday of 92.49 EURGBP=D3 , but waslast up by 0.2% at 92.04 pence. (Reporting by Olga CotagaAdditional reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo; Editing by AngusMacSwan) ((olga.cotaga@thomsonreuters.com))

