FOREX-Offshore yuan pulls off all-time low after tentative moves from Beijing to curb falls

By Olga Cotaga

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The yuan pulled back from anall-time low in offshore trade on Tuesday after Beijing appearedto take steps to prevent it weakening further, following a sharpdrop that prompted the U.S. government to declare China wasmanipulating its currency.

China said on Tuesday it was selling yuan-denominated billsin Hong Kong, in a move seen as shrinking yuan liquidity andcurtailing short selling of the currency. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N1WQ03V

The People's Bank of China also fixed the daily referencerate for the onshore Chinese yuan at 6.9683, firmer than theexpected 6.9871, and below the key 7 rate through which it brokeon Monday.

Analysts said these moves suggested Chinese authorities maynot be ready yet to let the yuan, also known as the renminbi,weaken much further.

"The decision of the PBOC to set the CNY fix stronger is thekey catalyst driving financial market sentiment today andcountered the decision in Washington to formally cite China as acurrency manipulator," said Derek Halpenny, head of globalmarkets research at MUFG.

The yuan CNH=EBS was last up by 0.4% in offshore trade at7.0675 against the dollar after plunging to 7.14 late on Monday,its lowest level since offshore trading began in 2010.

In onshore trade the yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0699 perdollar, versus its last close at 7.0498.

If the Chinese central bank fixes the rate at or above 7,this will likely be an "indication they are ready for therenminbi weakening phase," said Stephen Gallo, forex strategistat BMO Capital Markets.

The small rebound in the Chinese currency shifted investors'focus away from safe-haven currencies, pushing the Japanese yenand Swiss franc lower.

The yen was last down by 0.4% at 106.40 to the dollar,pulling back from a 16-month high of 105.52 it reached overnightexcluding the January flash crash. The franc was 0.1% weaker,bouncing off a 25-month high it reached on Monday.

For the first time in more than a decade China on Monday letits currency break through 7, a key support level, in a signthat Beijing might be willing to tolerate more currency weaknessas Washington threatens to impose more tariffs.

That prompted the U.S. Treasury Department to say for thefirst time since 1994 that China was manipulating its currency,taking the trade row into uncharted territory and adding tofrenzied selling in global financial markets.

The U.S. decision to label China a manipulator came lessthan three weeks after the International Monetary Fund said theyuan's value was in line with China's economic fundamentals,while the U.S. dollar was overvalued by 6% to 12%.

On Tuesday, China's official Communist Party newspaper saidthat the United States was "deliberately destroyinginternational order". In a further sign of deteriorating ties,China's commerce ministry announced overnight that Chinesecompanies had stopped buying U.S. agricultural products inretaliation against Washington's latest tariff threat. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DB

The U.S.-China trade war escalated last week when PresidentDonald Trump unexpectedly said he would impose 10% tariffs on$300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept. 1., essentiallyimposing a levy on all Chinese goods coming into the UnitedStates. Since then, the yuan lost 3.4% of its value against thegreenback in offshore trade.

Some analysts say that China has used this opportunity tolet its currency weaken because the yuan should trade lowergiven how bleak Chinese economic fundamentals are.

China is "using the context of the trade war to justify" abeleaguered yuan, said BMO's Gallo.

"We focus too much on (the) U.S.-China bilateral trade warand we should be focusing more on the long-term structuralissues," Gallo said. "The bigger issue here is that China'sstate-owned enterprises have a lot of debt, are unprofitable andoutput per worker is in decline... A strong renminbi does notfit into this picture."

Elsewhere, the euro EUR=EBS was flat at $1.1198 afterjumping to an 18-day high against the dollar overnight as thespread between U.S. and German 10-year government bond yieldsshrunk to its lowest in 1 1/2 years. The index which tracks thedollar against a basket of six major currencies .DXY was alsoflat at 97.51.

The pound was up 0.5% at $1.2199GBP=D3 , but not too farfrom the 31-month low it reached last week. Against the euro,sterling hit a new 23-month low on Tuesday of 92.49 EURGBP=D3 ,but was last up by 0.5% at 91.79 pence.

