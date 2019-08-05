FOREX-Offshore yuan hits all-time low as Sino-U.S. trade war focus turns to FX

Shutterstock photo





* Offshore yuan hits all-time low in Asia

* U.S. brands China a currency manipulator

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China's offshore yuan fell to anall-time low on Tuesday after the Trump administration labelledBeijing a currency manipulator, marking a sharp escalation inthe bruising trade war between the world's two largesteconomies.

The move also pushed the dollar down against the yen and theeuro while U.S. stock futures fell on worries the trade conflictwith China would hurt U.S. economic growth and corporateprofits.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statementon Monday the government had determined that China ismanipulating its currency and that Washington would engage withthe International Monetary Fund to eliminate unfair competitionfrom Beijing.

The U.S. action comes after China allowed its yuan to weakenpast the key 7-per-dollar level on Monday for the first time inmore than a decade, following Trump's decision to impose 10%tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports, ending a month-longtrade truce. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2511N6

"Trump has already hit China with so many tariffs, we're notcertain what else can he do now that he's declared China acurrency manipulator," said Takuya Kanda, general manager ofresearch at Gaitame.Com Research Institute in Tokyo.

"The trade war has entered a new phase and we are veryunsure what comes next. This type of uncertainty will keep theyuan weak and the dollar weak versus the yen."

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 fell to 7.1265 per dollar, anall-time low.

The dollar fell 0.3% versus the yen JPY=EBS to 105.61. Thegreenback earlier slipped to 105.51 yen, the lowest since aflash crash in January that roiled currency markets.

The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.3% versus the dollar to $1.1238,its strongest level since July 19.