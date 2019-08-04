Quantcast

FOREX-Offshore yuan falls to record low, yen firm on intensifying trade frictions

* Offshore yuan briefly hits record low

* Aussie near Jan low, yen at 7-month high

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The offshore Chinese yuan fell toits weakest level on record on Monday while the Australiandollar flirted with this year's lows on concerns over a sharpescalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war.

The broadening fallout of the trade dispute saw manyinvestors seeking cover in perceived safe-haven assets,including the yen and gold. The Japanese currency rose to aseven-month peak as U.S. bond yields plunged, with the 10-yearyield at near 3-year lows, also pressured by slowing U.S. jobsgrowth.

The offshore yuan briefly fell to as low as 6.9875 perdollar on EBS CNH= , its weakest since the start of offshoretrading, but quickly bounced back to 6.9793 CNH=EBS to be flaton the day.

China on Friday vowed to fight back against U.S. PresidentDonald Trump's abrupt decision to slap 10% tariffs on theremaining $300 billion in Chinese imports, a move that ended amonth-long trade truce. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2EN

"China will likely take a decent size of stimulus to counterthe impact of U.S. tariff, so I would not expect serious impacton the Chinese economy," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategistat Daiwa Securities.

"The risk-off mood will stay for now but I expect markets togradually start consolidation," he said.

The Australian dollar slipped 0.14% to $0.6791AUD=D4 ,having hit seven-month low of $0.67625 on Friday. The currencywasn't far off its Jan. 3 flash-crash low of $0.6715.

The kiwi fell 0.21% to $0.6521NZD=D4 , having touched1-1/2-month lows of $0.6506 of Friday, pulled down by risingexpectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will cutinterest rates on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y0FT

The U.S. dollar was on the back foot against traditionalsafe-haven currencies.

The yen extended its advance to 106.31 yen to the dollar JPY=EBS , down 0.29% from late U.S. levels while the Swissfranc CHF= gained 0.2% to 0.9799 per dollar.

The euro also rose 0.11% to $1.1119EUR=EBS , extending itsrecovery from two-year low of $1.1027 touched on Thursday.

On Friday, the closely-watched U.S. employment data showednonfarm payrolls increased by 164,000 jobs in July, fewer thanthe prior month, and wages increased modestly. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS2JEF87

The data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve willdeliver another interest rate cut in September after itdelivered its first rate reduction in more than a decade lastmonth. (Reporting by Hideyuki SanoEditing by Shri Navaratnam) ((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1827;))





