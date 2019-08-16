FOREX-Norway's crown slides to 17-year low, euro drops on rate expectations

Shutterstock photo





* Appetite for safe-haven currencies recedes

* Dollar maintains gains as euro, Norwegian crown wilt

* China's central bank fixes yuan lower than expected

By Olga Cotaga

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied on Friday,hitting a two-week high against the euro and reaching itsstrongest in more than 17 years against the Norwegian crown asexpectations for lower interest rates weighed on the Europeancurrencies.

The euro fell to $1.1073EUR=EBS , within a whisker of thetwo-year low it reached at the beginning of August. The biggestmove however was in Norway's crown, which dropped to more than a17-year low of 9.0390 against the greenback in early Fridaytrading NOK=D3 .

Better-than-expected retail sales data in the United Stateson Thursday also encouraged buying of the dollar.

The crown extended its selloff after the Norges bank said onThursday its plan for an interest rate rise this year was nowmore uncertain.

Norway's currency has been falling fast since June as theprice of oil - its principal export - has tumbled and as fearsof weaker global growth and tougher trade relations weighed downon the open Norwegian economy. Trade tensions between the UnitedStates and China intensified last week after President DonaldTrump warned he will be raising tariffs on additional Chineseimports this year.

The crown later rebounded and was last up 0.3% at 8.991. Against the euro the crown rose 0.6% to 9.9655 EURNOK=D3 .Earlier this month the crown dropped to a near 11-year lowversus the euro.

"There's no good reason to be super bullish on the Norwegiancrown," said Lauri Halikka, a fixed income and foreign exchangestrategist at Nordic bank SEB.

The euro fell on Friday due to growing expectations of aninterest rate cut by the European Central Bank after GoverningCouncil member Olli Rehn suggested on Thursday that the centralbank could restart its quantitaive easing programme and was opento extending it into equity purchases. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25B4HS

"For the markets this came as a surprise," said UlrichLeuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank. However, the euro isunlikely to sink much further on this reason, Leuchtmann said.

"ECB-induced euro weakness will be relatively limited(because) if Europe's common currency would weaken too much, theU.S. government's pressure on the Fed (to weaken the dollar)could intensify."

Measured against a basket of six major currencies .DXY ,the dollar was higher by 0.1% at 98.266. It has recovered by1.3% from its three-week low on Aug. 9.

Data showing U.S. consumers kept spending in July came as arelief after the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted this week,which historically has preceded U.S. recessions urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25A16D.

The inversion stoked worries about the impact of theSino-U.S. trade war. The curve steepened a little on Friday US2US10=RR .

China on Thursday said it would retaliate for the latestU.S. tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods, but Trump saidany pact would have to be on America's terms, suggesting aresolution to the trade war remains elusive. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B2NR

China's offshore yuan, whose plunge past 7 to the dollarlast week sent shivers through financial markets, was weaker onFriday at 7.0530 CNH=EBS . The People's Bank of China fixed theonshore yuan currency at 7.0312 on Friday, compared with marketexpectations at 7.0307, according to analysts at Commerzbank.

Sterling GBP=D3 was up 0.7% at $1.2160, after reaching aneight-day high of $1.2169 earlier. Against the euro, the poundreached two-week high of 91.94 penceEURGBP=D3 .

