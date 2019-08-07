FOREX-Kiwi tumbles after big rate cut, sparking rush for safety

Shutterstock photo





* RBNZ slashes rates 50 bps, kiwi skids 2%, Aussie 1%

* Yen gains as stunned investors seek safety

* Yuan falls again amid U.S.-China trade conflict

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar fell 2% onWednesday after its central bank stunned markets with anaggressive interest rate cut and said negative rates werepossible, pushing the Australian dollar lower and triggering arush into the safety of the Japanese yen.

By 0700 GMT, the Kiwi was on course for its biggest one-daytumble in two years as the currency plunged back to its lowestlevel since early 2016.

While central banks globally have turned increasingly dovishin recent months as they try to revive growth and fight lowinflation rates, the extent of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's(RBNZ) move caught markets off guard.

The RBNZ slashed rates by 50 basis points against anexpected 25 basis points to 1%, and Governor Adrian Orr saidnegative rates were possible. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2530MQ

"In our view, today's decision and Governor Orr's conferencepave the way for further easing and we expect another 25 bp cutin November now, with risks of more easing beyond that,"Barclays economists said in a note.

The kiwi was last down 2% at $0.6397NZD=D3 , havingearlier hit $0.6378.

The Aussie fell 0.7% to $0.6711AUD=D3 as markets rampedup their bets that Australia would also cut rates faster anddeeper than previously expected. Earlier, the Australian dollardropped 1.1% to $0.6677, a level not seen since early 2009.

Analysts said such large moves into two of the traditionallyhigher-yielding major currencies had jolted forex markets, andencouraged a move into the perceived safety of the yen.

The Japanese currency rose 0.2% to 106.27 JPY=EBS ,although that was still some way from levels seen on Monday when the escalating U.S.-China trade war panicked investors.

Against the yen, the kiwi dropped 2.3% NZDJPY= , at onepoint falling to the lowest since late 2012, while the Aussie AUDJPY= hit 70.74 yen, the lowest since April 2009.

YUAN WEAKENS AGAIN

The Chinese yuan fell again, dropping 0.4% to 7.077 CNH=EBS in offshore markets, although it was above Monday'slows when Beijing shocked markets by allowing the currency tofall through the key level of 7 yuan per dollar.

Concerns are growing because the world's two largesteconomies are locked in a bitter trade dispute that rapidlyescalated last week when U.S. President Donald Trump said hewould impose more tariffs on Chinese goods.

China responded on Monday by allowing its currency to weakenpast the psychologically important line of 7 per dollar, whichimmediately prompted Washington to label Beijing a currencymanipulator. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DB

"We were already on edge about all the U.S. tariffs againstChina, but now people are starting to question whether we'reheaded toward some global recession," said Kiyoshi Ishigane,chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management.

The euro was unchanged against the dollar at $1.1196EUR=EBS , while against a basket of currencies the greenbackwas little moved .DXY .

Sterling weakened 0.2% to $1.2154GBP=D3 . (Additional reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo; Editing byCatherine Evans) ((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))

