FOREX-Kiwi dollar tumbles on rate cut, prompting global easing bets

* RBNZ slashes rates 50 bps, kiwi skids 2%, Aussie 1%

* Yen gains as stunned investors seek safety

* Yuan falls again amid U.S.-China trade conflict

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand's dollar fell heavilyon Wednesday after its central bank stunned markets with anaggressive interest rate cut and said negative rates werepossible, fuelling bets on more global easing.

Meanwhile, the euro fell slightly against the dollar to$1.1185 EUR=EBS , with poor industrial output data in Germanyweighing on the single currency. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2531M3

While central banks have turned increasingly dovish inrecent months as they try to revive growth and fight lowinflation rates, the extent of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's(RBNZ) move caught markets off guard.

The Kiwi currency plunged to its lowest level since early2016.

"It seems the RBNZ feels the need to get to the lower boundas quickly as possible. That will encourage thoughts that othercentral banks, such as the ECB (European Central Bank), will nothang around when they next meet," ING analysts said.

The RBNZ slashed rates by 50 basis points against anexpected 25 basis points to 1%, and Governor Adrian Orr saidnegative rates were possible. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2530MQ

The New Zealand dollar was last down 1.3% at $0.6435NZD=D3 , having earlier hit $0.6378.

The Aussie fell 0.3% to $0.6735AUD=D3 as markets rampedup their bets that Australia would also cut rates faster anddeeper than previously expected. Earlier, the Australian dollardropped 1.1% to $0.6677, a level not seen since early 2009.

Analysts said such large moves in two of the traditionallyhigher-yielding major currencies had jolted forex markets, andencouraged a move into the perceived safety of the yen.

The Japanese currency rose 0.2% to 106.27 JPY=EBS ,although that was still some way from levels seen on Monday when the escalating U.S.-China trade war panicked investors.

Against the yen, the kiwi dropped 2.3% NZDJPY= , at onepoint falling to the lowest since late 2012, while the Aussie AUDJPY= hit 70.74 yen, the lowest since April 2009.

Against a basket of currencies the U.S. dollar rose slightlyto 97.702 .DXY .

YUAN WEAKENS AGAIN

The Chinese yuan fell again, dropping 0.3% to 7.074 CNH=EBS in offshore markets, although it was above Monday'slows when Beijing shocked markets by allowing the currency tofall through the key level of 7 yuan per dollar.

Concerns are growing because the world's two largesteconomies are locked in a bitter trade dispute that rapidlyescalated last week when U.S. President Donald Trump said hewould impose more tariffs on Chinese goods.

China responded on Monday by allowing its currency to weakenpast the psychologically important line of 7 per dollar, whichimmediately prompted Washington to label Beijing a currencymanipulator. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DB

"The RMB (Renminbi) is trading slightly weaker thus fartoday, but we believe the combination of central bank easing andPBoC (People's Bank of China) efforts to slow the pace of RMBdepreciation are keeping risk assets buoyant," Stephen Gallo, ananalyst at BMO Capital Markets said.

Sterling weakened 0.2% to $1.2154GBP=D3 .