FOREX-Kiwi, Aussie tumble, yen rises on RBNZ rate cut shock

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Aussie and kiwi dollars skiddedto multi-year lows on Wednesday after New Zealand's central bankshocked markets by flagging the chance of negative interestrates, sending safe-haven assets soaring.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr madethe comments after the central bank stunned traders by cuttinginterest rates a larger-than-expected 50 basis points to arecord low of 1.00% due to worries about the global economy.

The yen, which was already firmer versus the dollar, racedhigher against most currencies as the RBNZ's surprisingly dovishstance inspired risk-off trades.

China's offshore yuan was off its record low, but stillremained weaker versus the U.S. dollar in a sign that moresparks could fly between the United States and China.

The U.S.-China trade war has entered new territory afterWashington labelled Beijing a currency manipulator, and thereare growing concerns the trade standoff will place additionalstrain on the global economy.

"We were already on edge about all the U.S. tariffs againstChina, but now people are starting to question whether we'reheaded toward some global recession," said Kiyoshi Ishigane,chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Coin Tokyo.

"When currencies like the Aussie or kiwi fall this hard, itshows there is real risk aversion, which makes it easier for theyen to rise."

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 fell 2% to $0.6378, a levelnot seen since early 2016 and the largest one-day percentagedrop since late March.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 skidded 1.1% to $0.6677, alevel not seen since early 2009.

Against the yen, the kiwi dropped 2.3% NZDJPY= , at onepoint falling to the lowest since late 2012, while the Aussie AUDJPY= hit 70.74 yen, the lowest since April 2009.

The dollar fell 0.3% to 106.13 yenJPY=EBS in Asiantrading, but could face further losses after 10-year U.S.Treasury yields fell to a three-year low of 1.6580%, someanalysts said.

Concerns are growing because the world's two-largesteconomies are locked in a bitter trade dispute that rapidlyescalated late last week when U.S. President Donald Trump saidhe would impose more tariffs on Chinese goods.

China responded on Monday by allowing its currency to weakenpast the psychologically important line of 7 per dollar, whichimmediately prompted Washington to label Beijing a currencymanipulator.

Market sentiment has deteriorated rapidly as a result, whichwould support the safe-haven yen and hasten yuan declines asthere appears to be no quick resolution to the U.S.-Sinoconflict.

"Escalation of U.S.-China trade frictions has deterioratedmarket sentiment, which will eventually make Treasury yields golower and the yen go higher," said Tohru Sasaki, head of Japanmarkets research at JP Morgan Securities in Tokyo.

"We still expect the dollar to rise to 7.35 yuan by the endof the year, which will make the U.S. administration veryuncomfortable. I expect the dollar to fall to 104-103 yen by theend of the year."

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 fell to 7.0815 per dollar, notfar from 7.1397, the lowest since international trading in thecurrency began in 2010.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened trade at 7.0369 perdollar versus its last close at 7.0250.

China's state banks have been active in the onshore yuanforwards market this week, using swaps to decrease the supply ofdollars, four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N23W003

The moves by state banks help reduce the supply of dollarsthat the market can access to short-sell the yuan.

Trump dismissed fears of a protracted trade war with Chinaon Tuesday, but Beijing has sent strong warnings that labellingit a currency manipulator would have severe consequences for theglobal financial order.