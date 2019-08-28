FOREX-Investors stick with yen as recession fears grow; sterling slides

Shutterstock photo





* Yen holds recent gains as investors seek safety

* Sterling slides on Johnson move to limit parliament's time

* Aussie falls again, heads back towards decade low

* Italian political boost unlikely to help euro much,analysts say

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen clung to itsrecent gains on Wednesday as worries about a global economicdownturn grew, while sterling slumped on British Prime MinisterBoris Johnson's move to limit parliament's opportunity to derailhis Brexit plans.

Two-year U.S. government bond yields rose further above10-year yields, a deepening of the inversion of the yield curvethat many see as a harbinger of a recession. Investors areworried that the trade conflict between the United States andChina could tip the world into an economic slowdown. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O1N8

The yen stood at 105.78 per dollar JPY=EBS , unchanged onthe day but close to the 7-month high of 104.46 hit on Monday.

"Much if not all of the decline in dollar/yen is simply downto markets becoming more risk averse," said Adam Cole, currencystrategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Cole said, however, that if the outlook for the global tradeconflict improves and risk appetite recovers, he expected thedollar to "grind higher" against the yen as Japanese investorscontinue to buy higher-yielding dollar assets without hedgingthe currency risk, which would support the greenback.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against abasket of currencies, rose marginally to 98.091 .DXY .

Sterling skidded more than 1% against the euro and dollar onmedia reports of Boris Johnson's plans. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O21M

A government source said the prime minister, who has vowedto take Britain out of the EU without a divorce deal ifnecessary, would set an Oct. 14 date for the Queen's Speech -the formal state opening of a new session of parliament.

That would effectively shut parliament from mid-Septemberfor around a month and reduce the parliamentary time in whichlawmakers could try to block a no-deal Brexit.

Sterling was last down 0.6% at $1.2209GBP=D3 and 0.7%lower versus the euro at 90.87 penceEURGBP=D3 , just off theday's lows.

Elsewhere, weaker risk appetite weighed on the Australian AUD=D3 and New ZealandNZD=D3 dollars, which tend to performwell when investors buy into riskier assets.

The Aussie has been on the back foot since Reserve Bank ofAustralia (RBA) Deputy Governor Guy Debelle said on Tuesday thata weakening of the currency was supporting the economy and thatfurther falls would be beneficial. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N11J

The Aussie had fallen to a more than decade-low of $0.6677early in August. On Wednesday it stood at $0.6724, down 0.1% onthe day while the kiwi was 0.3% lower at $0.6341.

The Chinese yuan edged lower to 7.1703 CNH=EBS in offshoremarkets, not far from the record low of 7.187 it touched onMonday.

Euro/dollar was flat at $1.1094EUR=EBS with little in theway of new economic data scheduled for Wednesday or developmentsto spark bigger moves.

Analysts at ING said positive news in Italy, where the5-Star Movement and the opposition Democratic Party appear onthe verge of agreeing a governing coalition, would not help theeuro significantly.

"Instead the escalation in trade wars merely looks to extendthe slowdown in manufacturing, depressing European growth stillfurther," they said.

