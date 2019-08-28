FOREX-Investors stick with yen as recession fears grow

Shutterstock photo





* Yen holds firm near 105.77 as investors seek safety

* Aussie falls again, heads towards decade low

* Analysts say Italian political boost unlikely to help euro

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen held onto recentgains on Wednesday as worries about a global economic downturnencouraged investors to buy the safe-haven currency, whilebroader forex markets were largely quiet as investors watchedfrom the sidelines.

Two-year U.S. government bond yields rose further above10-year yields, a deepening of the so-called inversion of theyield curve that many see as a harbinger of a recession.Investors worry the trade conflict between the United States andChina could tip the world into an economic slowdown. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O1N8

The yen stood at 105.765 yen per dollar JPY=EBS , unchangedon the day but close to the 7-month high of 104.46 yen hit onMonday.

Analysts said the dollar's recent strength also lookedoverdone.

"The ongoing escalation of trade tensions between the U.S.and China combined with the unpredictability President Donald Trump brings to the table leaves market participants on edgeover the possibility of direct intervention," MUFG analystssaid. "This possibility is likely helping to dampen demand forthe U.S. dollar at these higher levels."

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against abasket of currencies, rose marginally to 98.042 .DXY .

Elsewhere, weaker risk appetite weighed on the Australian AUD=D3 and New ZealandNZD=D3 dollars, which tend to performwell when investors buy into riskier assets.

The Aussie has been on the back foot since Reserve Bank ofAustralia (RBA) Deputy Governor Guy Debelle said on Tuesday thata weakening the currency was supporting the economy and thatfurther falls would be beneficial. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N11J

The Aussie had fallen to a decade-low of $0.6677 early inAugust. On Wednesday it stood at $0.6738, down 0.2% on the day.

The Chinese yuan stood at 7.1682 CNH=EBS , not far from therecord low of 7.187 it touched on Monday.

Euro/dollar was little moved, trading at $1.1091EUR=EBS with little in the way of new economic data scheduled forWednesday.

Analysts at ING said positive news in Italy, where the5-Star Movement and the opposition Democratic Party appear onthe verge of agreeing a governing coalition, would not help theeuro significantly.

"Instead the escalation in trade wars merely looks to extendthe slow-down in manufacturing, depressing European growth stillfurther. Like all activity currencies, the EUR looks soft andcould break down to new lows at any time. EUR/USD support at$1.1025/50 looks vulnerable," they said.

The pound traded below a one-month high of $1.2310GBP=D4 scaled overnight.

Sterling rallied on Tuesday after Britain's oppositionLabour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would do everythingnecessary to prevent Britain leaving the European Union withouta divorce deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25N1IT (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TokyoEditing by Andrew Heavens) ((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))

