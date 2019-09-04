FOREX-Hopes for Brexit delay rally pound, dollar slips on US factory data

Shutterstock photo





* Sterling recovers but under pressure amid Brexit chaos

* Aussie dollar jumps as GDP data meets expectations

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The British pound bounced onWednesday in the wake of a parliamentary vote opening the doorfor another Brexit delay, while the dollar drifted lower afterweak manufacturing data stoked wagers on aggressive U.S. policyeasing.

The greenback's doldrums helped the Australian dollar AUD=D3 shine when June-quarter economic growth, while soft,was in line with forecasts, and the currency rose 0.3% to reacha one-week peak of $0.6775. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U4E2

Sterling, pushed to a near three-year low on Wednesday,climbed almost 0.2% against the dollar to $1.2100 and firmed0.1% against the euro.

"I think there's a real opportunity for the pound," saidNick Twidale, director at Sydney FX brokerage Xchainge.

He said the rise was driven by British lawmakers voting todefy Prime Minister Boris Johnson to put a proposal delayingBritain's exit from the European Union beyond October onparliament's agenda on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U0GW

"It now opens up the possibility again of, I suppose theextreme would be a no-Brexit, but a softer Brexit," Twidalesaid. "We'd priced in so much of a hard Brexit with BorisJohnson coming in, that I think there's real opportunity forsome sterling appreciation."

On Tuesday, sterling dropped under $1.20 and hit its lowestsince a flash crash in October 2016 and the outlook is stillpretty cloudy. Johnson has said he will now push for a snapelection, which would add yet another major source ofuncertainty.

The dollar gave up a two-year high touched on Wednesdayagainst a basket of currencies .DXY to trade at 98.915, givingground to the yuan CNY=D3 and steadying against the euro, withone euro buying $1.0975.

The yen JPY=EBS weakened slightly to 106.11 per dollarafter a Bank of Japan board member said the central bank mustpre-emptively ease monetary policy to fend off risks to theeconomy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nT9N24Q00O

The dollar's pullback was prompted by manufacturing activityin the world's biggest economy contracting for the first time inthree years last month, according to data from the Institute forSupply Management. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25R073

That knocked the wind out of a previously rising greenbackand rallied the bond market as investors increased bets on acouple of Federal Reserve rate cuts before Christmas.

A 25-basis-point cut is now fully priced in, while yields onbenchmark 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR , which fall when pricesrise, dropped to their lowest in two years.

"The expectation that the Fed will come to the rescue hasincreased," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist atNational Australia Bank in Sydney.

"But it's not a capitulation on the dollar. It's just merelystopped the recent rise of the dollar."

The dollar's weakness help pull the yuan CNY=D3 from an11-year low to reach 7.1669 per dollar. Its rise was tempered astraders kept a wary eye on trade risks, with U.S. PresidentDonald Trump promising a tougher line on Beijing if trade talksdrag on. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25U0FT