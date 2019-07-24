FOREX-Gloomy data sends euro to 2-month low ahead of ECB meeting

Shutterstock photo





* Investors expect ECB to signal significant easing

* Euro heads towards $1.11; Swiss franc stuck near 2-yearhigh

* Sterling above two-year lows ahead of Johnson speech

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds new quotes, context, updates prices)

By Olga Cotaga

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a two-month lowagainst the dollar on Wednesday, hit by weak economic data andspeculation that the European Central Bank may open the door toaggressive monetary policy easing as soon as this week.

Money markets are pricing in a 54% chance of a 10 basispoint cut on Thursday's ECB meeting.

The probability rose after the eurozone purchasing managers'index unexpectedly fell to a three-month low of 51.5 in Julyfrom 52.2 in June. Economists polled by Reuters had expected aslight decline to 52.1. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N1JU00F

The 50 mark separates economic growth from contraction.

The ECB could also signal further reductions down the roador a fresh round of quantitative easing (QE), investors said.

"Disappointing PMIs out of the euro area will only increaseexpectations further for (Mario) Draghi to deliver a dovishsounding message tomorrow," said Mohammed Kazmi, a portfoliomanager at UBP.

"He will be expected to strongly hint at both rate cuts andQE ahead of easing that is anticipated for September."

The common currency was down 0.1% at $1.1137EUR=EBS afterearlier hitting $1.1127, its lowest since May 30. The euro hit atwo-year low of $1.1105 in May.

Markets betting on ECB easing have lifted the Swiss franc EURCHF=EBS , which traded at 1.0980 francs per euro, not farfrom the two-year high of 1.0972 reached on Tuesday.

The surging franc is heaping pressure on Swiss officials toact to protect their export-heavy economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24O2GX

The euro has shed 2% of its value this month as investorspriced in the probability of euro zone borrowing costs fallingdeeper into negative territory. A broadly stronger dollar alsocontributed to the single currency's woes.

Expectations of lower interest rates in developed economiesweighed on other currencies, such as the Australian dollar,which fell 0.5% to a two-week low of $0.6973AUD=D3 .

Three consecutive days of lower iron ore prices may also behurting currencies sensitive to commodity prices like theAussie, analysts said.

The U.S. dollar firmed after Washington reached a deal tolift government borrowing limits, which analysts said couldlimit the U.S. Federal Reserve's appetite for rate cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N0H5

The dollar was flat against a basket of currencies at 97.704 .DXY , having edged up to a five-week high of 97.76 earlierfollowing gains of nearly 0.5% the previous day.

The pound rose slightly from recent lows after Boris Johnsonon Tuesday won the contest to be Britain's next prime minister,focusing investor attention on the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

Some market watchers expect sterling to fall aftereurosceptic Johnson's speech on Wednesday, when he takes over asprime minister.

"Boris Johnson is deliberately provocative... That would beenough to get people to worry," said Helen Thomas, chiefexecutive of macroeconomic consulting firm BlondeMoney.

Sterling was last up 0.3% at $1.2479GBP=D3 , not far fromthe 27-month low of $1.2382 it hit last week.

It rallied 0.4% against the euro to 89.290 penceEURGBP=D3 .

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Euro falls to two-month low https://tmsnrt.rs/2y7zMTW ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets

Referenced Symbols: EFX ,