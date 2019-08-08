FOREX-Global growth fears support yen, Australia and NZ dollars pare losses

Shutterstock photo





* Yen firm; growth woes, low yields and easing prospect dogpeers

* Kiwi, Aussie claw back some losses from RBNZ's big ratecut

* But outlook remains grim as US-China trade war intensifies

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The yen was supported on Thursday,after global central banks startled markets with heavy rate cutsand threats of more to come as world economic risks grow,boosting the appeal of the safe-haven Japanese currency.

The New Zealand and Australian dollars clawed back some oftheir heavy losses from the previous session, although analystssaid their longer term outlook remained bleak.

On Wednesday, both currencies tumbled after the Reserve Bankof New Zealand stunned markets with a bigger than expectedinterest rate cut and flagged the possibility of negative rates.

Broadening expectations of global monetary easing are nowweighing on currencies such as the dollar and the euro,providing the yen with further support.

The yen JPY= was a tad firmer at 106.185 per dollar. Ittouched 105.500 overnight, its strongest level since Jan. 3,before pulling back slightly.

"The yen's appreciation versus the dollar may have slowedfor now, but it stands to keep gaining in the longer term," saidJunichi Ishikawa, senior FX strategist at IG Securities inTokyo. "Its other peers, notably the antipodean currencies, haveweakened severely and this provides overall support to the yen."

The New Zealand dollar NZDJPY= on Wednesday tumbled to aseven-year low of 67.58 yen and was last at 68.61 for a gain of0.2%. The RBNZ's move on Wednesday was followed by central banksin Thailand and India signalling major concerns about theoutlook of economic growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2532UI

The kiwi NZD=D3 nudged up 0.2% to $0.6458, following aslide to a 3-1/2-year low of $0.6378 on Wednesday.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 rose 0.15% to $0.6770 afterhitting $0.6677 overnight, its lowest since March 2009, asRBNZ's rate cut fuelled speculation that its Australiancounterpart would soon follow. The Aussie AUDJPY= was at 71.98yen following a retreat to a decade-low of 70.74 yen onWednesday.

The escalation of the trade conflict between Washington andBeijing was seen hurting the long term economic fortunes ofChina, in turn damaging the prospects of antipodean countrieswhich have deep commercial ties with the world's second largesteconomy.

"The intensifying Sino-U.S. trade war means downwardpressure on the Australian and New Zealand dollars areincreasing, as their economies export heavily to China," saidMasafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities.

On Thursday, China's onshore yuan CNY=CFXS strengthened0.2% to 7.0442 per dollar. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) setthe midpoint rate weaker than 7 to the dollar for the first timesince the global financial crisis, but the level was firmer thanthe market expected and signalled an intent to stabilise thecurrency's decline. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2540N3

China on Monday allowed the yuan to break the key7-per-dollar threshold for the first time in a decade, with itsdecision to guide the currency lower opening a new front in thetrade war.

A growing list of central banks have eased monetary policyin a bid to stave off negative effects of slowing global growth,while plunging yields have driven currencies lower.

"The decline in Treasury yields sets dollar/yen firmly ondownward spiral as the market continues to price more Fed ratecuts. The European Central Bank looks set to ease in September,which will only support the yen even more," Ishikawa at IGSecurities said.

The euro EURJPY= traded at 119.09 yen after brushing a28-month trough of 117.66 at the start of the week.

Interest rates futures suggested traders are building betsthe Federal Reserve would cut rates three more times by year-endto avert a recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2530DY

In the wake of such speculation, the 10-year U.S. Treasuryyield US10YT=RR sank to a three-year low of 1.595% onWednesday.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies stood little changed at 97.537 after dipping 0.1%overnight.

The index rose to a 27-month high of 98.932 just a week agoafter Fed Chairman Jerome Powell ruled out lengthy monetaryeasing, but it has since declined sharply on resurgent prospectsof more rate cuts. The euro EUR= nudged up 0.1% to $1.1211. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Sam Holmes andRichard Borsuk) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1774))