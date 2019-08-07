FOREX-Global growth concerns boost safe havens: yen, Swiss franc

Shutterstock photo





* New Zealand central bank cuts rates to record low

* India, Thailand's central banks also cut rates

* Safe havens in demand on global growth concerns (New throughout, updates trading and comments to U.S. marketopen, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Safe haven currencies theJapanese yen and Swiss franc gained on Wednesday after NewZealand's central bank cut interest rates by more than expected,feeding concerns about the weak global economy.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut its official cash rateto a record low of 1% and flagged the possibility of usingnegative rates to stimulate the economy, sending its currency to3-1/2 year lows. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2530MQThe Reserve Bank of India and theBank of Thailand also cut rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2531VFurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25224R

While central banks globally are adopting a more dovishoutlook, investors remain worried.

"You've seen a couple of central banks ease policy today,some by more than expected, and you're still seeing a morecautious market backdrop," said Erik Nelson, a currencystrategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

"I think there may still be some lingering concern over howmuch this easing will really support the global economy, or justmaybe the idea of monetary policy impotence is in investorsminds here," Nelson said.

The New Zealand dollar was last down 1.47% at $0.6427NZD= , bouncing off the session low of $0.6379. The Aussie fell0.49% to $0.6725AUD= as markets ramped up bets that Australiawould cut rates faster and deeper than expected. The session lowfor the Australian dollar was $0.6678, the lowest since early2009.

The Japanese yen JPY= gained 0.66% to 105.74 against thegreenback, nearing an eight-month high of 105.51 reached onTuesday. The Swiss franc CHF= gained 0.37% to 0.9727 againstthe U.S. currency.

The escalating U.S.-China trade war is adding to economicheadwinds and hurting business sentiment. Last week, U.S.President Donald Trump said he would impose more tariffs onChinese goods. On Monday, China responded by allowing itscurrency to weaken past 7 per dollar for the first time since2008, and Washington labeled Beijing a currency manipulator.

The yuan weakened on Wednesday, but held above an 11-yearlow reached the previous session, before Beijing appeared totake steps to stabilize the currency.

The offshore yuan CNH= fell 0.52% to 7.0891.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:24AM (1324 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1216$1.1198 +0.16% -2.21% +1.1220 +1.1180 Dollar/Yen JPY= 105.7400 106.4700 -0.66% -4.10% +106.4700 +105.7200 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 118.64 119.22 -0.49% -6.02% +119.2800 +118.4600 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9727 0.9763 -0.37% -0.89% +0.9797 +0.9725 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2143 1.2166 -0.19% -4.81% +1.2190 +1.2122 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3328 1.3278 +0.38% -2.27% +1.3344 +1.3269 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6725 0.6760 -0.49% -4.60% +0.6782 +0.6678 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0912 1.0933 -0.19% -3.04% +1.0959 +1.0912 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9233 0.9200 +0.36% +2.77% +0.9241 +0.9189 NZ NZD= 0.6427 0.6523 -1.47% -4.32% +0.6557 +0.6379 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.9360 8.9046 +0.35% +3.44% +8.9500 +8.8888 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 10.0245 9.9730 +0.52% +1.20% +10.0373 +9.9613 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.6154 9.5824 +0.45% +7.27% +9.6254 +9.5643 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.7862 10.7377 +0.45% +5.09% +10.7956 +10.7253

(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; Editing byDavid Gregorio) ((Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6274; ReutersMessaging: karen.brettell.reuters.com@reuters.net))