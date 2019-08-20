FOREX-Euro weakens vs dollar as Treasury yields pick up on stimulus talks

Shutterstock photo





* Chinese yuan matched earlier a six-day low vs dollar

* Pound weaker against the euro, stable vs dollar

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The euro hovered around atwo-week low versus the dollar as the U.S. currency held strongon Tuesday, boosted by slightly higher Treasury yields, whilepolitical uncertainties in Italy also kept the common currencysubdued.

Yields on U.S. benchmark 10-year government bonds pulledaway from three-year lows US10YT=RR , helped in part by theprospect of Germany ditching its balanced budget rule to boostspending and on more economic support measures by China.

Yields fell last week to cause an inversion of theshort-dated and long-dated yield curve, sending alarms throughfinancial markets given that several recessions in the past havebeen preceded by yield curve inversions. The curve of thetwo-year and 10-year Treasury yields was slightly steeper onTuesday US2US10=RR .

"The dollar is higher across the board, tracking the reboundin yields. The prospect of Germany embarking on stimulus was theturning point and the dollar has regained momentum since," saidYukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The dollar index was flat at 98.385 .DXY after rising to atwo-and-a-half week high of 98.40 earlier.

The euro was also flat at $1.1078EUR=EBS , but not farfrom the $1.1066 low it reached on Friday on lingering concernsover political developments in Italy.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is set to address parliamenton Tuesday afternoon (1300 GMT) to defend his record. He mighthand in his resignation immediately afterwards or could insteadwait for a formal vote to make it clear he is being unseated bythe far-right League. A vote has not yet been scheduled andthere is widespread uncertainty over how the political turmoilwill end

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on theruling coalition Movement earlier this month, hoping to triggerearly elections that would likely see him crowned as primeminister.

"The possible success of the no-confidence vote in Italytoday could push euro/dollar towards and even below thepsychological 1.1000 level today," said Chris Turner, head offorex strategy at ING.

"Though falls are unlikely to meaningful or persistent," hesaid, "because the negative spillover into the euro from periodsof political uncertainty in Europe has been somewhat limitedover the past year."

Elsewhere, a stronger dollar pushed the offshore Chineseyuan lower to have it match a six-day low of 7.0770 against thegreenback earlier, though China's offshore yuan was last tradingneutral at 7.0708 CNH=EBS .

The pound was down by 0.3% both against the dollar and theeuro, last at $1.2092GBP=D3 and at 91.55 pence against the euro EURGBP=D3 .

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made new waves bywriting to European Council President Donald Tusk on Monday topropose replacing the Irish backstop with a commitment to put inplace alternative arrangements by the end of a post-Brexittransition period. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25F4NL

Johnson will meet both French President Emmanuel Macron andGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel during the week and is alsoplanning to meet Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar inSeptember.

Market focus should shift to the annual symposium of globalcentral bankers starting on Friday at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.