FOREX-Euro weakens, dollar rises as market awaits Fed's Powell

* New Zealand dollar gains as rates views shift

* Pound gives back some gains, but stays above $1.22

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The euro edged lower and the dollarstrengthened broadly on Friday, awaiting a keynote speech by thehead of the Federal Reserve after some of his fellowpolicymakers signalled reluctance to cut U.S. interest ratesfurther.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to address theJackson Hole symposium of central bankers at 1400 GMT, andtraders will be keen to see how closely he allies himself withthe hawkish camp.

Currency markets have in recent months been driven by globalcentral banks' shift to more accommodative policy settings aseconomic demand slows and trade disputes intensify.

Expectations that the Fed will cut rates at its next meetingin September are still very high, according to interest ratefutures, but the currency market is likely to react if the toneof Powell's comments does not match these dovish expectations,analysts said.

"I would expect him to stress that the U.S. economy isstrong enough that...just a rate cut or two, taken out as'insurance', will be enough to keep the recovery on track," saidMarshall Gittler, chief strategist at ACLS Global.

"That's probably more hawkish than what the market isexpecting and could be positive for the dollar."

The euro was down 0.1% at $1.1067 after falling to athree-week low of $1.1061 earlier EUR=EBS . The index whichtracks the dollar against six major currencies .DXY was up by0.2% at 98.35.

The euro attempted to stage a relief rally the day beforefollowing the stronger-than-expected euro zone purchasingmanagers' surveys for August, but the gains proved short-lived.

The PMIs will keep "pressure on the European Central Bank todeliver further stimulus to support growth" in the euro areabecause "surveys remain consistent with weak growth continuingin the third quarter," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst atMUFG.

Views that rates may not go as low as previously expectedalso bolstered the New Zealand dollar after its central bankchief said he was "pleased" with where interest rates were.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr toldBloomberg TV he could afford to pause on monetary policy after50-basis-point cut this month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS9N23B01M

The New Zealand dollar jumped from a three and-a-half-yearlow of $0.6362 reached Thursday, trading up 0.4% at $0.6387NZD=D3 .

China's offshore yuan stabilized at 7.0920 CNH=EBS afterdropping to an 11-day low of 7.1072 overnight as the People'sBank of China lowered its official yuan midpoint to an 11-yearlow. Still, the move was limited given that the set rate wasnowhere near the lows traders were expecting.

The pound gave back some of the gains it made on Thursday onthe back of German Chancellor Angela Merkel giving Britain 30days to come up with a Brexit plan, dropping 0.4% to $1.2208GBP=D3 . Against the euro, it fell 0.3% at 90.66 penceEURGBP=D3 .