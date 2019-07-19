FOREX-Euro weakens as investors raise bets on imminent ECB rate cut

Shutterstock photo





* Euro falls as money markets ramp up ECB rate cut bets

* Williams' comments undermined dollar overnight

* Emerging market currency index hits 4-month high

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - The euro fell against arebounding U.S. dollar on Friday and hit a 2-year low versus theSwiss franc, as investors ramped up bets for a European CentralBank interest rate cut as early as next week.

Money markets are now pricing in a roughly 60% chance of a10 basis point rate cut next week, versus a 40% chance earlierin the week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24K28E

The euro's drop reversed some of its gains in the previoussession when dovish comments from a key Federal Reservepolicymaker bolstered expectations of an aggressive interestrate cut this month, hurting the dollar

Rabobank analyst Jane Foley said ECB President Mario Draghihad surprised the market with dovish comments twice already in2019, although her bank's base case was still for a Septembercut.

"An ECB move would be more likely to have a shock impact...A25 basis point cut by the Fed is priced in," she said, addingthat euro/dollar could test $1.11 or even $1.10 if the ECB didlower rates.

The euro was 0.4% lower at $1.1231EUR=EBS .

Against the Swiss franc it touched a two-year low of 1.1033francs per euro EURCHF=EBS , down 0.3% on the day. The franc,viewed as a safe haven, has benefitted as investors grow nervousabout the euro zone economic outlook.

Central banks are launching another round of policy easingin an attempt to lift stubbornly low inflation and fight signsof an economic slowdown.

At a conference on Thursday, New York Fed President JohnWilliams argued for pre-emptive measures to avoid having to dealwith too-low inflation and interest rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J16B

The dollar dropped before rebounding slightly after a NewYork Fed representative subsequently said Williams' commentswere not about immediate policy direction.

Investors are now pricing in a roughly 40% chance of a 50basis point cut in U.S. rates later this month, although thedollar has held up reasonably well as investors bet othercentral banks will ease policy too.

The dollar index .DXY=USD , which hit a two-week low of96.648 on Thursday, was 0.2% higher at 96.988.

Expectations of a dovish shift in the rate cycle have boosted emerging market currencies.

MSCI's emerging market currency index .MIEM00000CUS onFriday hit a four-month high.

"We stay bearish on the U.S. dollar but put most focusversus high carry emerging market currencies, helped by globalcentral bank easing," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

The yen dropped against the dollar, falling 0.3% to 107.66 JPY=EBS

Sterling was on the back foot again, falling 0.2% to $1.2527GBP=D3 and undoing some of its recovery on Thursday whenBritish lawmakers voted for a plan to make it harder for a newprime minister to push through a no-deal Brexit.

The New Zealand dollar, which has rallied more than 1% to a3-1/2 month high this week as investors expect Fed rate cuts toboost the attractiveness of the higher-yielding kiwi, eased 0.2%to $0.6769NZD=D3 .

The currency has the second-highest bond yield among G10currencies after the U.S. dollar. (Editing by Kevin Liffey and Kirsten Donovan) ((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))