FOREX-Euro stuck near two-month low as markets brace for dovish ECB

* Worsening data bolsters case for dovish ECB

* Sterling stabilises after Johnson takes office

By Stanley White

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - The euro was mired near atwo-month low on Thursday ahead of a European Central Bankmeeting that could signal monetary easing as growth in thecurrency zone falters.

Sentiment towards the single currency took a blow after datashowed Germany's manufacturing sector contracted at the fastestpace in seven years while French business growth unexpectedlyslowed, sending European bond yields lower.

In Asia, emerging currencies edged lower after North Koreafired two short-range missiles into the sea early on Thursday,diminishing appetite for riskier assets in the region. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P4UH

However, investor focus in Asia remains predominantly onglobal central bank and political developments, particularly inEurope and the United States.

Sterling held onto gains it made since Boris Johnson tookoffice as Britain's new prime minister on Wednesday, butinvestors are still wary of a no-deal Brexit in which Britain would leave the European Union without a trade agreement.

The dollar found support after U.S. Treasury SecretarySteven Mnuchin said he would not advocate for a weaker currency.

Investor focus shifts to the ECB's meeting later on Thursdayand a widely expected interest rate cut from the U.S. FederalReserve next week, which are both expected to dictate the tempofor currencies and bond yields in coming months.

"I see more downside for the euro, because there are no goodsigns coming from Europe at the moment," said Tsutomu Soma,general manager of fixed income business solutions at SBISecurities in Tokyo.

"Don't expect European bond yields to rise anytime soon. TheU.S. is headed toward lower rates, which used to be a supportivefactor for the euro, but that is no longer the case."

The common currency EUR=EBS traded at $1.11415 aftertouching $1.11270, its lowest since May 31.

The euro has fallen 2.0% so far this month on increased speculation the ECB would join other central banks in easingpolicy as a trade war between the United States and Chinaweakens the global economy.

Traders see a 48% probability that European policymakerswill lower a key deposit rate by 10 basis points to minus 0.50%,according to interest rate swaps. ECBWATCH

If the ECB keeps policy on hold Thursday, economists sayPresident Mario Draghi could flag a rate cut for the next policymeeting in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P52K

The Ifo institute will release its closely-watched index ofGerman business sentiment later on Thursday, which will providefurther clues about the health of Europe's largest economy.

Sterling GBP=D3 was a shade higher at $1.2484, staging amodest recovery from a 27-month low of $1.2382 reached lastweek.

Johnson promised in his first speech as prime minister tolead Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 with "no ifs or buts" andwarned there would be a no-deal Brexit if the bloc refused tonegotiate.

The dollar traded at 108.200 yenJPY= , near a one-weekhigh of 108.290 yen.

Mnuchin told CNBC in an interview the United States benefitsfrom the greenback's standing as the world's reserve currency.

The dollar was also supported by a White House statementthat top U.S. negotiators will meet their Chinese counterpartsin Shanghai starting July 30.

The world's two-biggest economies are seeking a resolutionto their bruising trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P0CU

The dollar index .DXY , which measures the greenbackagainst six major currencies, stood at 97.701 after touching aneight-week high of 97.810 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)

