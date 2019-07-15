FOREX-Euro stuck against dollar; Aussie gets Chinese boost

Shutterstock photo





* Currencies still driven by tug of war between centralbanks

* Australian dollar reaches 10-day high after Chinese data

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

LONDON, July 15 - The euro rose on Monday but remainedwithin its recent trading range against the dollar beforecentral bank meetings later this month.

Foreign exchange markets were quiet, with the Australiandollar - enjoying a boost from encouraging Chinese economic data- the only real mover.

Euro/dollar has been stuck in a narrow range for severalweeks now. Investors expect the Federal Reserve to cut interestrates at the end of this month and the European Central Bank tofollow with more easing in 2019.

The euro EUR=EBS was up 0.08% at $1.1282, still within therecent range of $1.14 to $1.11.

And index that tracks the dollar against a basket of sixother major currencies .DXY was flat at 96.81.

Investors are more bearish on the euro given that Treasuryyields look set to remain one of the highest in developedmarkets despite future Fed rate cuts, analysts say.

However, the euro "should recover somewhat as it looks to melike the eurozone economy and expectations are bottoming," saidMarshall Gittler, chief strategist at ACLS Global.

Speculators have added short positions against the dollar inthe week to July 9, while more leveraged funds bought dollars,according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)data. Net long dollar positions rose for the first time in sevenweeks, based on calculations by Reuters and CFTC.

Some analysts are surprised that the euro is not gaining asthe market prices in Fed easing.

"For the world's most-traded and least-exciting currencypair, a dovish Fed, a weak-dollar President and a hint of globaleconomic optimism, 'ought' to mean EUR/USD rallies. If it can'tstage a move back to 1.14 in the next week or two, what on earthcould make it rally?" said Kit Juckes, FX strategist at SocieteGenerale.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar reached a 10-day high onstronger-than-expected economic data from China, which someanalysts saw as signalling that moves to revive spending in theworld's second-biggest economy are working.

China's industrial output rebounded in June from a 17-yearlow in May. June retail sales surged 9.8% from a year earlier. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24900A The Chinese economy grew at the slowest rate innearly 30 years, though this was expected.

The Aussie AUD=D3 gained 0.2% to $0.7035 against the U.S.dollar, its highest since July 4.

China's offshore yuan was up at 6.8740 yuan per dollar CNH=EBS .

Sterling was lower by 0.1% at $1.2565GBP=D3 and 89.72pence against the euro EURGBP=D3 .

The Swiss franc was unchanged at 1.1093 francs per euro, near a three-week high EURCHF=EBS . (Reporting by Olga Cotaga, editing by Larry King) ((olga.cotaga@thomsonreuters.com))

